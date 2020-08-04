Tristan Asbury edged his competition to secure the Republican nomination for the Northern District Boone County commissioner seat in Tuesday’s primary election.

County Commissioner Candidate Tristan Asbury

Tristan Asbury

Jim Musgraves came in a close second with 1,544 votes to Asbury’s 1,701. Third was Brenndan Riddles with 887 votes. Sam Boyce got 858 votes.

Asbury will face incumbent Democrat Janet Thompson in November. Thompson is seeking a third four-year term on the three-member commission.

Asbury said Tuesday night that he’s “very grateful” for the win and appreciates voters’ support.

“One thing (voters) ought to know is that I am no different than them,” he said. “I have skin in the game, just like every other citizen in the county.”

Looking forward, Asbury said he is optimistic about the general election.

“Can we beat Janet Thompson?” he asked. “Absolutely.”

Asbury said his platform in the general election will include an emphasis on economic development, public safety and transparency.

He does worry about the challenges the coronavirus pandemic will pose for his campaign, but he said believes he can overcome them.

“It’s hard when you can’t be face to face with voters,” Asbury said. “We’ll just have to be resourceful.”

Although Boyce didn’t win his party’s nomination, he said he was happy to bring ideas to the table.

“I’m proud of what I did,” Boyce said. “I’m proud of my life and my resume. I wish more people would recognize how important a good resume is.”

He believes his lack of political experience was his downfall.

“I’m not a politician,” Boyce said. “I say what’s on my mind.”

Boyce said Asbury has a good chance.

“I congratulate Tristan. I think he’s a fine gentleman,” he said. “No sour grapes. I give my full support to Tristan.”

Neither Riddles nor Musgraves could be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Asbury and Thompson will face off in the general election Nov. 4.

Neither of the candidates for Southern District commissioner, Republican incumbent Fred Parry and Democrat Justin Aldred, were opposed.

