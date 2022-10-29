Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia.
That's not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured.
Steinhoff and Smith are running unopposed in the 45th and 46th Missouri House districts, respectively.
Each said they gravitated to politics because of a sense of responsibility to their neighbors. They are both spending this campaign season getting to know their new constituents.
Kathy Steinhoff
When Steinhoff first knocked on doors years ago to campaign against Right to Work proposals, she never imagined that one day she would be doing the same for herself.
At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, Steinhoff was preparing for a gentle retirement as she entered her final year as an educator.
Steinhoff had promised herself to put everything into teaching for one last year — her 34th.
Now, joining the state legislature is the next step in a history of advocacy for Steinhoff, who said politics never originally was her calling.
Since her very first year teaching, Steinhoff has been a member of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA), a union representing Columbia Public Schools teachers.
.
At the time, the union's local was in its infancy here. Steinhoff started out as a building representative and attended meetings with other representatives in the district.
"That's when I started to see who the executive team was, and they had an opening, so I jumped in," Steinhoff said.
This was Steinhoff's first experience representing others. At the time, she said, she felt ignorant of the larger political world.
Over her decades with the local, she also was a state delegate, membership chair, treasurer, bargaining team member, vice president and president.
"The more I got involved at the executive team level, the more our circles started overlapping with people (in political office)," Steinhoff said.
It never occurred to her to seek office herself, but it had to those around her. Even people Steinhoff had just met would ask if she had thought about going into politics.
"It felt a little bit like a calling to me just because I was hearing it so much," she said.
Early this year, supporters from her local urged her to run for the 45th District seat. But the filing period was in March, disrupting Steinhoff's plan to devote her full attention to her final year of teaching.
Steinhoff said she felt like she wouldn't be able to complain about conditions in Missouri if she passed up an opportunity to better them.
"I kind of signed up with this idea of like, I'm willing to serve if this community wants me," she said. No others registered to run.
In addition to introducing herself to constituents, Steinhoff is campaigning to learn from those she'll be representing.
"I'm trying to build (a list) of experts of my own and I'm meeting those experts when I go to the doors," Steinhoff said.
In Jefferson City, Steinhoff hopes to support rank-and-file educators and their communities.
Steinhoff wants to fully fund education, which for her means more than just setting aside revenue for schools. She believes fully funding education means eliminating whatever social ills keep children from engaging with their learning.
She sees the rising price of housing and basic goods as the main obstacle, alongside low-paying jobs and gun violence.
"We need to make sure that the wages of the working class can keep them up with inflation and they can buy the same things the working class could buy 30 years ago," she said.
David Tyson Smith
State Rep. David Tyson Smith said he sees the principle of government as giving voice to the voiceless.
Smith is set to represent the 46th district, but he's still on voters' porches hearing their voices almost every day.
Smith grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. After attending law school at Tulane University in Louisiana, he returned to open Smith and Parnell LLC lawfirm. He was an advocate for the Columbia Citizens' Police Review Board when it was set up in 2009.
Last year, Smith won a special election for the 45th district after representative Kip Kendrick stepped down.
With no opponent this time, Smith is running a less hectic campaign.
"You honestly never stop campaigning," said Smith, "You're still getting your message out. You're talking to people. You're doing the work. You can't really afford to just fall off."
Some of the voters in the 46th district, central Boone County north of Business Loop 70, were represented by Smith in his last term, but not all.
Smith said he appreciates getting to introduce himself to those he hasn't served before. As an unopposed candidate, Smith has freedom to set his own pace.
"I can take my time and talk to people and take a more leisurely approach and go more in-depth with the issues," he said.
One family was playing cards in the garage when Smith knocked on their door. They told him he had entered the lion's den — they were Republicans.
Smith assured them he was glad to speak with anyone and found their concerns were centered on rising gas prices.
"The majority of people care about bread-and-butter issues: inflation, food prices, gas prices," Smith said, "that's something that I really try to focus on."
Before their conversation was over, Smith's new constituents had invited him to a neighborhood gathering the following week.
Despite the challenge of joining last year mid-term, Smith said he is excited to get back to the legislature. He's started building consensus for a bill to ban teenagers from purchasing automatic weapons.
"I have a better idea of what I need to do, and how to do it quickly," he said.
Smith is the first black state representative from Boone County and the only member of Missouri's Legislative Black Caucus who isn't from St. Louis or Kansas City.
"It changed the game a little bit," he said.
"Now we've got someone who's in the middle part of the state," said Smith, "and it's given people in Missouri a voice and power."