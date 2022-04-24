Stakeholders in the April 5 municipal elections said a closer look at results by the precinct level confirm what have been developing trends over recent elections.
Inner-city voters tended to lean toward more progressive candidates such as Barbara Buffaloe, while those closer to the city limits voted for conservative Randy Minchew.
Buffaloe won her seat as mayor by 800 votes over Minchew. The two were the only candidates to win any precincts out of the four.
David Seamon, president of the Columbia Public School Board, won 13% of total votes cast, while Tanya Heath, a wellness educator and MU adjunct journalism professor, only won 3%.
Buffaloe said though the results are not surprising, she wished her campaign had worked more on getting voters from precincts other than the inner city. She also added that the late winter weather had an impact on her door-knocking efforts.
“We were kind of limited on time, and (on) some of the weekends we had planned for door knocking, the weather was (bad),” Buffaloe said.
Minchew also agreed that the results were unsurprising, but what did shock him were some of the wards that his campaign won. Previously, Minchew lost the seat for Fifth Ward councilperson in 2021, but he won the overall ward during his campaign for mayor this year.
“I think what’s interesting is, you know, I lost by 800 votes, but I lost by over 1,000 in (the) Fourth Ward,” Minchew said.
Minchew said that one of the disappointments in the race was the overall voter turnout for the election.
“It’s just surprising to me that more people don’t get out and vote,” Minchew said.
The overall voter turnout for the election was 23%, which was about 5% higher than anticipated by County Clerk Brianna Lennon based on a survey of turnout for previous elections.
Buffaloe said her campaign focused primarily on precincts that historically had higher voter turnout.
“I think that kind of aligns with how we were doing outreach ... because (inner districts are) where we know there’s higher voter turnout in general,” Buffaloe said.
Scott Cristal, vice president of publicity for the Muleskinners, the local Democratic Party club, said the results are indicative of a general trend in Columbia as to the distribution of votes by ward.
“But what was interesting in this race, both for the mayor and also for the Fourth Ward, was it ... pretty much came down to progressive candidates, and people decided that’s what they would be classified as, versus those who are either more conservative or pro-business,” Cristal said.
Mike Zweifel, a member of the local chapter of the Pachyderm Club, whose members are aligned with the Republican Party, also said that the results were not shocking as there are conservatives who are active voters in the community.
Zweifel added that the areas surrounding the City of Columbia historically have been conservative, so it is to be expected that the outer areas of the city are conservative-leaning.
“There’s always little pockets of conservative voters in the city, but I’m not surprised by that (result),” Zweifel said.