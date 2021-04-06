Here are the final unofficial municipal election results from Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, with votes in all 44 precincts counted.

Columbia School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage
Teresa Maledy 5,350 20.9%
Luke Neal 5,399 21.1%
Aron Saylor 1,645 6.4%
Katherine Sasser 6,969 27.2%
Jeanne Snodgrass 6,193 24.2%
Write-ins 27 0.1%

Second Ward Columbia City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage
Bill Weitkemper 195 9.5%
Jim Meyer 782 38.2%
Andrea Waner 1.069 52.2%

Sixth Ward Columbia City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage
Betsy Peters 895 52%
Randy Minchew 746 43.3%
Philip Merriman 81 4.7%

45th District state representative

Candidate Votes Percentage
David Tyson Smith, D 1,801 75.1%
Glenn Nielsen, L 594 24.7%
Write-ins 3 0.1%

Boone County Fire Protection District bond issue

Yes/No Votes Percentage
Yes 2,818 85.9%
No 464 14.1%

Southern Boone County schools bond issue

Yes/No Votes Percentage
Yes 881 82.5%
No 187 17.5%

  I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections.

