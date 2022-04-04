Roll carts are rolling back on the ballot after City Council members declined by one vote to remove a ban on the carts at their regular meeting Monday evening.
The council voted unanimously to instead send the issue back to voters to respect the 2016 vote that brought about the ban in the first place.
“The only way I see to find out what folks want, and if they’ve changed their minds, is to have this public referendum,” Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said.
At the public hearing, community members voiced a mix of concern and support for roll carts. While some heralded the carts as a more efficient and worker-safe option, others expressed concern over the cost and potential difficulties for those with disabilities and the elderly with getting their carts to the street.
Mary Hussman said that the community voted against roll carts in 2016 and that the council should respect that decision.
“The people of Columbia voted 54% to 46% against roll carts. The council should not pass roll carts without another public vote,” she said.
Andrew Hutchinson, union representative for Laborers Local 955, which represents solid waste workers, said workers “don’t care” about what happens with the roll cart debate as long as it’s what’s best for city residents. No matter what happens, however, he asked that the city involve solid waste staff in the deliberation process.
“So however council decides tonight, we just ask that they encourage staff to have a real bargaining conversation,” Hutchinson said.
Neil Smith spoke about his experience with roll carts outside of Columbia and how it lead to his support for the carts. Smith said he’s seen them in action when he visits family near Washington, D.C.
“I understand the problems of people having storage spots for normal carts (in Columbia),” Smith said. “But in D.C., they’re a lot more dense than it is out here, and they managed to handle it.”
The council vote comes after a citizen-lead petition was filed in February to reopen discussion of roll cart use for residential curbside trash. The petition met the threshold for council consideration by 25 signatures.
If the council had passed the petition, it would have allowed them to consider roll carts as a possible solution to the city’s trash debate. It would not have necessarily put roll carts out on the streets, only allowed for them to be included in council discussion.
The council refused to remove the ban themselves 4-3.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer and Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters all voted in favor of removing the ban Monday evening to allow the city to consider all the options at an upcoming work session about solid waste.
Skala, First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas and Mayor Treece voted against removing the ban outright. They all agreed that citizens should have the ultimate say on what happens with roll carts to not disenfranchise those who voted for the ban in 2016.
“If we don’t, I think we risk undermining public confidence not in our trash system, but in our very democracy,” Treece said.
Columbia citizens will have a chance to vote on the issue on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Missourian reporter Austin Krohn contributed to this report.