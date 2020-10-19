Mid-Missouri’s state Senate race, and three House races, are contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker. In the House races, incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye faces Democrat Adrian Plank; incumbent Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch faces Democrat Jacque Sample; and Republican Rep. Sara Walsh faces Democrat Kari Chesney.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on several issues relevant to area residents. Some of those questions were submitted by readers. Over the next several days, answers to a different question will be published each day. Answers are provided in the candidate’s words, but each was given a 150-word limit, and edits were made if the replies exceeded this.