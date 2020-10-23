State Sen. Caleb Rowden has raised more than twice as much as challenger Judy Baker, state records show.
In the Republican’s reelection bid for Missouri’s 19th Senate District, Rowden’s campaign has raised $833,925 and spent $438,732.
The campaign of Democratic challenger Baker has raised $376,196, with expenditures totaling $212,366 as of the Oct. 15 reporting deadline.
That leaves Rowden’s campaign with $398,001.79 on hand and Baker’s with $168,903.07 in the election’s final weeks.
In the most recent filing period, much of the financial support for Rowden, who also serves in the powerful role of Senate majority leader, comes from an array of political action committees, including Ameren PAC and Missouri State Troopers Association PAC. According to the campaign’s Missouri Ethics Commission filing, 67 PACs contributed to Rowden’s reelection effort in the final quarter.
Among individual donors, Clay Bethune, CEO of 391 Financial and a Columbia resident, has contributed $500 to Rowden’s campaign.
Rowden “has done a great job in the legislature and with the University of Missouri,” Bethune said.
“I think he’s incredibly level-headed and fair and that’s why his peers nominated him as majority leader. I think overall I just align with his philosophy and the votes he takes,” Bethune added.
Jane Drummond, a Columbia attorney and MU alumna, also cited Rowden’s stature in the Senate as a reason for her own $500 donation to his campaign.
“He is already a respected member of the Senate. He really knows how to get things done in Jefferson City,” Drummond said. “And he doesn’t engage in unnecessary partisanship.”
She added, “he’s not an extremist, he’s really balanced. He represents a balance that I think is sometimes missing.”
The bulk of Baker’s campaign haul in the final quarter has come from individual donors, most of whom are residents of Columbia.
In addition to contributions from individuals, the campaign has received a number of donations from Democratic PACs, interest groups and unions, such as NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri PAC, the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club and several Missouri branches of the Teamsters Union.
Columbia resident Robert Blake, a retired physician, has donated $500 to Baker’s campaign.
“I consider her an honest person, a person of integrity, one of the rare public officials who is committed to serving people instead of special interests and rich folks,” Blake said.
He added that Baker’s commitments to protect women’s reproductive rights, expand Medicaid in the state and combat gerrymandering are stances that he strongly supports.
“I’m very disturbed at the direction the state legislature is going in terms of health care, and Judy is on the right side of that,” Blake added.
Timothy Harlan, a Columbia lawyer who served as a Democratic state representative for eight years, also highlighted public health in explaining his support for Baker and his donations to her campaign, which total $375.
“I think that her background in health care and health care administration would be particularly helpful” with regard to COVID-19, Harlan said. “She’s taught (health care), she’s been an administrator, I think she would have the best sense of how to get out in front of this and also how to implement the changes we need.”