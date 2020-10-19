Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has grown accustomed to the exposure that comes with being an elected official, but he says several recent events have given him cause for concern.
His campaign was the target of fake texts over the weekend stating that he was dropping out of the race for Missouri’s 19th Senate District. Those come amid a string of recent incidents in which Rowden says strangers have been stalking him.
“Family matters have arisen that require my immediate and undivided attention,” the text purporting to have come from Rowden read. “I will be stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.”
Rowden, who is also Senate majority leader, was swift to deny the text’s claim and any association with its circulation after it was brought to his attention.
In an interview, Rowden said he is unaware of how widely the text was disseminated and the profiles of those to whom it was sent. He said he is aware of several individuals who shared screenshots of the fake text with his campaign or on social media and that most of those were people who work for Democratic causes.
He added that his campaign has contacted prosecutors about the text and that an investigation is underway.
Rowden has also taken to social media in recent days to address what he says is an increase in instances of harassment and stalking directed toward him and his family.
In a post to his personal blog Friday, he said he and his wife, Aubrey, have “noticed multiple times where we are certain we were being followed, often with our children riding in the back seat.” He also described other times where individuals have sat in their cars outside their house with their lights on, which have “left Aubrey in fear for her safety” and that of their children.
He also described a recent night when an unidentified man rang his doorbell before running away.
In the blog post, titled “Raising the Bar,” the senator wrote that a man with his shirt wrapped around his face and head rang his doorbell before running away. He posted a picture of the man captured by his home security system.
Rowden said the incident marked a “flashpoint” among a recent pattern of events that compelled him to speak out about the harassment being directed at him.
Rowden said he hasn’t filed a police report about the latest incident but has been in consistent communication with the Boone County Sheriff’s department, which he said has increased patrolling of his house and neighborhood over the last couple of weeks.
He said this is the first time he has experienced harassment “at this level” during his time as a public official and has decided to use the fake texts and harassment as an opportunity to speak out about the polarized nature of politics today.
“I think both sides have blame in this. We’ve moved so far to the edge,” Rowden said.
Judy Baker, Rowden’s Democratic challenger, issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday condemning the texting hoax, which Rowden said he appreciated.
“I’m incredibly disturbed by the texts sent last night targeting SD19 and am concerned about the nature & origin of this disinformation campaign. I join Caleb Rowden in calling on law enforcement to investigate this attempt at malicious election interference in the SD19 race,” Baker wrote.
Rowden said he struggled with whether to post publicly about his family’s experience and connect it to politics. He said he has no way of knowing whether every recent incident is politically motivated but felt he could use them as a “teaching moment” and opportunity to “communicate a bit of my heart and kind of how I see my role in politics because I don’t think it has to be that way.”