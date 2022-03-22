Standing behind a customer’s chair with his hands quickly weaving strands of a sew-in between braids, Roy Lovelady was in his element. He stood at one station in his salon, 360 Star Styling Studio. As he carried on, he told stories and spoke on community issues.
Lovelady has been a Columbia resident for 25 years and a small business owner for 17. He’s known he wanted to be Third Ward councilperson for two.
Lovelady is seeking that City Council seat in the April 5 election against incumbent Karl Skala, who has held the seat for 12 years.
Lovelady’s road to candidacy
“I’m from a plethora of backgrounds. I’m from the LGBTQIA. I’m Black and brown. I’m a small business owner,” Lovelady, 38, said. “I’d like for all voices to be heard and all people to have a seat at the table.”
Lovelady came to Columbia as a teenager after his mother fell on difficult times and needed to move. He’s lived here almost all of his life, moving around to pursue an education in cosmetology.
He said he’d always known that change needed to come to Columbia. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020 that he first thought he could be the one to bring it.
“George Floyd had passed away. He’d been murdered. It was on my birthday,” Lovelady said. “And I thought ‘Give me a moment, that could’ve been me.’”
The following months brought Black Lives Matter protests to Columbia. Lovelady saw his neighbors beginning to rally and knew he wanted to keep his community safe from violence.
He began to organize People’s Defense, a nonprofit working to right injustices. One priority for the group has been pushing for Columbia to ban chokeholds, the restraint method used to kill Floyd.
“While listening in (to City Council) and trying to get the chokehold policy changed, I realized that they were making a lot of decisions about different areas without hearing particular voices,” Lovelady said.
Kendra Jackson-Thornton saw only a slow response from the city. She’s a client of Lovelady’s, a fellow organizer and his campaign’s treasurer.
“All these people are acting as though they’re for the people,” she said, “but do they really get out and actually talk to the people?”
She believes, if elected, Lovelady would do that door-to-door work.
After that summer, Lovelady set out to join whatever boards were open to him. He said this new engagement only gave him more doubt about city government.
He saw decisions being made that would affect himself and his neighbors without their thoughts being taken into account.
“When I spoke, it felt like it fell on deaf ears,” Lovelady said. Working with People’s Defense, he tried to get more residents out and involved.
His original dejection turned into energy. If Columbia needed someone to hear the city’s unheard voices, he would be that someone.
“I was excited that they needed somebody up there who has a particular background that I had. (Someone) who could listen to people who look like me, sound like me, and who can give a reference of where I come from,” he said.
‘Boots on the ground’ as a theory of change
That attitude of advocacy is central to Lovelady’s view on governing.
“One thing about me is that I’m ‘boots on the ground,’” he said, “So, I will get out and about into the community to make sure I hear those voices that are absent.”
Thornton has seen Lovelady’s listening skills in person.
“He’s just Roy. No matter where you see him, whatever he’s doing, he’s always gonna be him,” she said. “I want people who don’t know him to understand that he’s very approachable.”
Lovelady believes one-on-one connections with the community are necessary for the city to make any progress. In his eyes, pairing those connections with data is the only way to make informed decisions for the city. This is the approach he hopes to take with policing, which sparked his interest in office in the first place.
Building trust and uplifting unheard voicesLovelady thinks a bottom-up view is needed to find solutions to several community issues.
“I do believe that community policing will have a big effect on crime, as well as (our) resources,” Lovelady said.
To him, community policing involves a continuous dialogue between police and neighbors. If they can speak, become familiar and build trust over time, then making the decision to call the police will be easier, he said.
“I can say that currently, for Black and brown people, (calling the police) is not our first resort,” Lovelady said. He believes that without that trust, residents of color are forced to handle dangerous situations themselves, which leads to more crime.
Lovelady also noted that the Columbia Police Department doesn’t represent the racial demographics of the city. He’d like to find ways to get Black residents interested in becoming officers. To him, this could help fix the current staffing issues at the department.
A step beyond integrating the community and the police is required though, according to Lovelady.
“Being a part of City Council, I’ll get to allocate money to different resources that will make it easier to prevent poverty. If you control poverty, you get rid of crime,” he said.
He said stopping crime at its source by better allocating city resources is a strategy taken from his past as an organizer.
He sees homelessness in a similar light. Lovelady pointed out that plenty of resources for the unhoused are put behind arbitrary barriers, like barring drug users or those without an ID from shelters.
“The reason they don’t have these things is because they’re unhoused. If you don’t have an address, you can’t get X amount of help,” Lovelady said.
He said he’d like City Council to hear more from the unhoused population when making decisions.
“I think what is the biggest issue is that the homeless do not come into a building they don’t feel welcomed,” he said.
ARPA funds and trash pickupLovelady wants to see the American Rescue Plan funds used to serve actual victims of COVID-19. He relates to other small business owners who have struggled during the pandemic.
“A lot of small businesses were the major group of people who took a loss,” he said.
However, Lovelady still believes the city will have to do a lot of community engagement to find who in Columbia is most in need of the funds.
And for trash pickup, Lovelady wants to see changes that make throwing out trash easier for low-income residents. He’s neutral about roll carts, citing that there are pros and cons. He’d like to see if there’s support in his ward for them.
The race ahead
Lovelady’s not concerned about running against an incumbent, even though he’ll be the only candidate in any of April’s races to do so.
“One of the biggest things that I’m wanting to do is hear from the community,” said Lovelady, “I live in (Skala’s) ward, and I haven’t heard very much from him.”
He said he hopes voters are willing to change it up at the ballot box on April 5.
“I think that for Columbia, it’s time for change,” he said. “We’ve had the same representative in the Third Ward for 12 years. It’s time for change.”