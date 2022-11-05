On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference.

With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown audience expected to tune in with his final ad buy of the campaign — shelling out $75,000 for a single ad that will air during the broadcast on Kansas City’s KSHB-TV.