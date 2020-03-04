"Absolutely" was the word of the night for Columbia School Board candidates Wednesday at a forum sponsored by local environmental groups.
All four School Board candidates — incumbents Helen Wade and Jonathan Sessions, and newcomers Chris Horn and David Seamon — were present at the forum.
Around 26 people attended the forum, which was held immediately after a forum for the three candidates for the Columbia First Ward City Council seat.
Candidates agreed across the board on most questions asked at the forum, which was environmentally focused. The four frequently referenced other candidates' answers in their responses and repeatedly expressed the difficulty of speaking after answers they agree with.
All candidates expressed interest in increasing sustainability education and joining the Missouri Green Schools program. The program supports sustainability and health in Missouri schools and helps the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education identity schools to be nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools Program.
They were all also in favor of a curriculum that would educate students on climate, sustainability and consumption issues.
Wade said that the state mandates curriculum to an extent, but it is important for children to understand the impact they have on the planet.
Sessions referenced a new waste minimization system first implemented Monday at Benton STEM Elementary School. He said the system involves students separating lunch waste into three divisions: what goes to the landfill, what can be recycled and what can be composted.
The waste management system will be implemented throughout the district next school year, Sessions said.
Seamon said that Columbia's location provides an opportunity to teach students how to be responsible for the planet in an urban area while also showing them how climate change affects rural communities.
"I would love for my 7-year-old to come home and keep me honest about what we're recycling," he said.
Horn recognized that sustainability and climate change are evolving topics, and wants to ensure that information taught in schools is updated and accurate. He also said curriculum tied to these subjects would help kids in the future understand the effects of their behaviors and adapt to future issues.
All four candidates supported student involvement in climate activism.
Wade noted that it is important for district policies to remain open so that students are able to participate in extracurricular activities, including activism.
Seamon expressed the importance of letting students get hands-on experience to understand why sustainability is important. He referenced field trips he attended with one of his children to the city dump and composting center — the students liked the composting site a lot better than the dump, he said.
Horn noted that the district needs to provide students with advocacy opportunities and emphasize the value of advocacy.
Additionally, all candidates supported increasing energy efficiency in school buildings.
Sessions said that there are over 2 million-square-feet of roof area in the district, some of which could be utilized to provide renewable energy to the city.
The candidates supported policies that would restrict idling times for district buses and try to reduce idling in privately-owned vehicles around schools, including signs posted that would advertise the negative impacts of air pollution on children.
The forum was sponsored by seven groups: the Citizens' Climate Lobby of Columbia, Climate Leaders at Mizzou, Columbia-Boone County League of Women Voters, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement CoMo and Renew Missouri.
Faith Voices of Columbia will hold a School Board candidate forum Tuesday, March 10.