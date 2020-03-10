School board candidates mostly agreed on issues surrounding restorative justice and the achievement gap Tuesday at a forum hosted by Faith Voices of Columbia and Worley Street Roundtable.
Faith Voices of Columbia is an interfaith organization that works to address injustice in Columbia; Worley Street Roundtable hosts discussions about ways to support students in Columbia Public Schools, according to the organization’s website.
All school board candidates — incumbents Helen Wade and Jonathan Sessions and newcomers David Seamon and Chris Horn — were present at the forum, which was held in the worship room of the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Around 30 people were in attendance.
The four candidates discussed using restorative justice practices to decrease students’ interactions with law enforcement.
All of them said restorative justice begins with a healthy relationship between teachers and students.
These relationships, Sessions said, would eliminate the need to send students to the office every time there is a problem. He said that there needs to be policies in place that empower teachers to build relationships with students.
Horn emphasized the need for teachers to have conversations and address problems with students early to prevent disruptive behavior.
Seamon proposed eliminating out-of-school suspension altogether. Sending students home, where they may be unsupervised for extended periods of time, increases their likelihood of interaction with law enforcement, he said. Seamon said if a student really needs to be removed from school, they can be expelled.
Wade said the district needs to avoid implementation of policy and law that drives student interaction with law enforcement. She said the district is working, and will continue to work, on restorative justice practices.
Concerns about the district’s contract with Specialized Education of Missouri Inc., a division of Catapult Learning, surfaced again at the forum. The board reviewed the contract at the third regular session board meeting last night.
Wade and Sessions said they have toured the facility many times, often without announcing their visit ahead of time.
Wade said she listened to the testimony given by Angela Jasper, a former district employee and Faith Voices volunteer, at a statehouse hearing on seclusion and restraint last Wednesday.
“It made me sick,” she said. “If you think, from my standpoint, that I’m brushing it off, please don’t. Because I’m not.”
All candidates expressed a desire for increased transparency about education at the facility.
Wade and Sessions, though, referenced the district’s inability to talk about individual students due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Individuals with Disabilities with Education Act.
Horn said third parties contracted by CPS need to be held to the same standard as the district. He said when he visited the facility, he liked the steps educators were taking to help students return to their home classrooms.
Seamon said he has not toured the Center of Responsive Education, but from what he has heard from other parents, he would not want his children in that facility.
The contract will be voted on in April, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said Monday.
The four candidates agreed that the achievement gap must be continually addressed within the district. Marginalized students in CPS perform worse on tests than both peers within the district and marginalized students in other communities, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Seamon said he prefers to talk about the opportunity gap between students in marginalized communities. He said students need to have the opportunity to achieve before they are able to achieve. The district needs to ensure it employs not just highly qualified teachers, but teachers of color that are representative of the student population, Seamon said.
Horn said the issue of achievement speaks to the importance of equity and inclusion. He also said focusing on achievement is ignoring the human element of the problem, that children of color and disabled students will continue to suffer if they do not feel included.
Wade emphasized the need for culturally competent educators that can relate to every child in the district.
“A child in a classroom, whether they’re in a kindergarten classroom or a senior in high school, needs to be able to see people who look like them, speak like them and come from the same places as them — who they can aspire to be,” she said.
Sessions said the achievement gap is a symptom of the opportunity gap described by Seamon. He said the district cannot address the gap alone, but needs partnership with the community. Sessions also proposed improved pre-school and before- and after-school programs for students.
Another school candidate forum, co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County, will be held March 17. Columbia City Council First Ward candidates will also be included in the forum.