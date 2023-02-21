All seven Columbia School Board candidates attended the third forum for the upcoming election in April on Tuesday night.
April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Chuck Basye, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn were present at Grand Cru Restaurant for the event, which was hosted by the Boone County Pachyderm Club, a local Republican club.
Mike Zweifel, moderator and club president, said a “full house and then some” filled up the room. Questions asked at the forum were submitted by members of the club.
Zweifel asked the candidates whether parents should be told if their children are changing clothes when they get to school “so they could dress as another gender.”
The context of the question is a proposed expansion of a closet at Rock Bridge High School that would “provide students with clothes to express themselves” the Missourian reported.
The board approved a $10,000 third-party grant that Rock Bridge High School’s Gay Straight Alliance received from the It Gets Better Project to expand the closet in July, the Missourian reported.
Basye said he opposed the Rock Bridge closet and criticized the district for a lack of transparency.
“I’ve been told it’s at other schools, not just Rock Bridge. It really needs to be put to a stop,” Basye said. “Parents are being shut out on a lot of things and that shouldn’t be happening.”
Ferrao pointed out that the money came in the form of an outside grant and would be open to any student who needed clothing.
She said parents should be involved whenever their students need clothes.
“Any student who comes to visit the closet will scan a QR code and they’ll have it all set up in a database, so that information is available,” Ferrao said.
Ferrao said she recently met with Jacob Sirna, the principal of Rock Bridge High School, who told her that the closet hasn’t quite gotten off the ground yet.
Gordon empathized with parents concerned about what their children are wearing to school. He encouraged them to trust their kids and give them the space to learn who they are.
He said children are going into a world that parents don’t fully understand.
“And I want to challenge all of us to embrace that,” Gordon said. “That’s the thing I want most for our public education system. And I want to ask you, ‘what are you actually afraid of?’”
Harper said he read the grant and it “explicitly” says that all students in the school can use the closet.
“We need to stop being afraid because somebody says something and tries to get some media together,” Harper said. “We need to read the grants.”
Horn said the school board worked with students in Rock Bridge High School’s GSA club to revise its grant language to address parental consent. Originally, students wanted the ability to use the closet without parental consent, but Horn said the board worked with them to change that.
Horn also said the closet serves all students, including those who need clothes for a variety of reasons.
“This is a great thing that these students did,” Horn said.
Lyman brought up the importance of informed consent for parents. He also discussed how the closet once helped a child get fresh clothes when recovering from a house fire.
Lyman then addressed the importance of the closet for LGBTQ students in the district.
“If at the end of the day, there’s an LGBTQ student who goes in there and puts something on that makes them comfortable, that keeps them safe and keeps them alive, keeps them from hurting themselves, then I’m okay with it,” Lyman said. “And that’s the end of that.”
Potter said the closet should not continue without parental knowledge.
“The board did implement some rules for parents to be able to contact the school to figure out and ask if their students have checked out clothes from this closet,” Potter said.
He said it should still be easier for parents to know whether their child has checked out clothes.
“I think it’s very important that the district doesn’t hide anything from the parents,” Potter said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re in elementary school or high school.”
Missourian reporters Katie Taranto and Max Dike contributed to this article.