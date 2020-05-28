In addition to voting on school board and city council members, voters in the June 2 election will decide on a $20 million bond issue requested by the Columbia Public School District.
If approved, money from the bond issue will go primarily toward building additions and renovations for a middle school. Taxes are not expected to increase with the bond, remaining at $0.9719 per $100 in assessed valuation, according to the ballot language. If the bond is not approved, taxes will remain the same.
By law, bonds can only provide funds for new construction, renovation, technology and equipment purchases. A 57% majority is needed to pass the bond, which was scheduled to be issued in June, if approved.
The election postponement may delay the issuance until July or August, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
“Because the state does not fund those types of construction projects or infrastructure, it requires us to go to the voters to receive approval for issuing bonds,” Columbia School Board member Teresa Maledy said. “So basically, it’s a locally funded initiative. We try to be very thoughtful and intentional, so each time we go to the voters for a bond, we try to have it be an appropriate amount with very specific projects in mind.”
The district plans to use bond funds for six projects:
- $7.5 million for building additions
- $6 million for Jefferson Middle School renovations
- $3.3 million for high school athletic field projects
- $2 million for ADA enhancements and facility maintenance
- $1 million for safety and security projects
- $200,000 for fees associated with issuing bonds
There are 19,052 students in the district, according to September 2019 data. This is a 3.3% increase since 2018, when the district last issued a bond. Enrollment has historically increased by about 200 to 300 students each school year, Baumstark said.
Baumstark said decisions about which buildings the additions go to have not been made, but there are a lot of options. She said adding a wing to Battle Elementary School is likely, as the school was built with space for a final wing.
Building additions are made to add more space and address rapid growth in enrollment. In 2006, the district had 173 temporary trailers. After the opening of John Warner Middle School in fall 2020, there will be about 20 trailers left.
The second largest portion of the bond will go toward renovations at Jefferson. In 2018, voters approved a $30 million bond, $6 million of which goes to renovation at the school. This amount would be matched by the 2020 bond, if approved.
Jefferson serves 720 students, but more are expected to attend this fall when the school transitions to be a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math school.
First on the list of renovations for the school is building a gym. Jefferson students have used the auditorium as a gym, Baumstark said. The school was built in 1911, when it was common for schools to have combined auditoriums and gyms. Having separate gym space is preferable, she said, especially with the STEAM focus. Arts curriculum could be taught in the auditorium, while the gym could be dedicated to physical education curriculum.
Other renovations to the middle school include installing an elevator in the main part of the building and making enhancements, so the school is compliant with accessibility standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Baumstark said the school meets minimum ADA requirements but needs to be brought up to newer standards.
The ADA National Network states there is a “safe harbor” included in 2010 ADA regulations, which means modifications do not have to be made to elements in a building that comply with 1991 ADA standards, even if the 2010 standards have different requirements. If elements in compliance with the older standards are altered, they must be made to comply with the most recent standards.
High school athletic field projects will take up the next portion of the bond funds. These include turf installation on practice fields at Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools. More than 5,000 students attend these high schools and use the practice fields.
“The additional turf fields would provide a huge boost for our students, particularly in the fall when we are trying to schedule boys soccer, football and marching band practices and competitions,” Hickman athletic director J.D. Coffman said in an email.
Coffman said Hickman receives multiple requests to use the fields from outside groups during the year, and new turf practice fields would open up more opportunities for public use.
Facility maintenance and improvements, as well as other ADA enhancements, are allocated $2 million, if the bond is passed. The district has 39 school buildings and three support buildings to maintain.
Safety and security enhancements take up $1 million, the last project portion of the bond. Security enhancements include adding secure, single points of entry to each building. These entrances often have an area where visitors are required to check in with office staff before gaining access to the rest of the building.
Baumstark said all buildings constructed after 2006 have these entrances, and all buildings will have them in the future. The district has not yet targeted specific buildings to be given renovated entrances, Maledy said.
Finally, $200,000 of the bond would pay off fees incurred by issuing the bond.
If the bond issue is not approved, project progress would be slowed, Maledy said. Building maintenance could be reduced as a result of less funding, and projects designed to increase accessibility could be delayed, she said.