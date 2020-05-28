Ballot language

“Shall The School District of Columbia, Boone County, Missouri, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of Twenty Million Dollars ($20,000,000) for the purpose of paying costs of acquiring, constructing, improving, extending, repairing, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities and acquiring land therefor, including, without limitation, enhancing safety and security, improving facilities to comply with accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), renovating and upgrading aging facilities, improving outdoor high school athletic facilities, repairing or replacing roofs, windows, parking lots, and heating and air conditioning?

Approval of this question is expected to result in no increase of the District’s current debt service tax levy, which is estimated to remain at $0.9719 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation.”