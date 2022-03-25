In 2020, David Seamon was elected to the Columbia School Board and quickly found himself in a leadership role during a pandemic. In October 2021, he announced his run for mayor.
For Seamon, stepping up to be a leader in suddenly changing circumstances comes naturally.
Seamon’s father was a Marine. Seamon spent his early years in four distinctly different cities: Columbia, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Colorado Springs before landing in Columbia, Missouri, at age 15.
His father died when he was 17. Seamon followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the Marines and reaching the rank of first lieutenant.
An interest in politics started when his father took a job with the governor’s office. As a teenager meeting the governor, Seamon’s curiosity was piqued.
“I was like, this is really interesting. So I decided to learn a bit more. It’s like, oh, this is the governor, this is what he does, this is how he helps folks,” Seamon says. “So I think that kind of sparked it.”
Avoiding the box
Often, Black candidates are put into a box built of stereotypes, labeled as Black rights activists rather than political candidates. Seamon has worked hard to avoid that box while focusing on improving the lives of marginalized citizens.
“It’s always tricky because I’m obviously Black; you want to talk about those issues. But you know that the second you do, someone’s coming out of the woodwork,” Seamon says. “You can be placed in a box very quickly, so I try to avoid it ... but there comes to a point where it’s, ‘You know what, this is who I am, this is going to be what I’m talking about.’”
Columbia, South Carolina, and Atlanta are cities where Black citizens make up over 40% of the population. In Colorado Springs and Columbia, Missouri, Black citizens make up 6.5% and 10.9% of the population, respectively.
Seamon thinks the experience of living in different communities along with serving in the Marine Corps — which is about 63% white, according to a 2017 Marine Corps report — has given him the ability to connect with community members, regardless of race or background.
“I walk into a room; if there are 10 folks in there and eight of them are Black, or I walk into a room and I’m the only Black person, I’m still confident,” he says. “I’m going to be able to talk to you about any issues that impact you because they’re issues that are going to impact all of us.”
Focusing on an “all of us” approach has been key to Seamon’s campaign. In his view, Black issues are community issues — solving them improves the community as a whole.
School Board Member Chris Horn said that in his time working with Seamon, he noticed the “all of us” approach in full effect.
“He’s very much concerned about the well-being of every Columbian,” Horn says. “He wants to see everyone thrive.”
Horn first got to know Seamon while they were campaigning for the school board. He said that he found a genuine, thoughtful person.
“We met for coffee, man, (the) first person I text was my wife, I was like, ‘Dang it, I like the guy,’ ” Horn says.
Horn recalled that former City Council Member Mike Trapp invited Seamon out to clean up homeless camps shut down by the city. Horn said Seamon worked for hours.
“This was something that had nothing to do with School Board and everything to do with community. ... That’s just the kind of guy he is,” Horn says. “David is much more leader than he is a politician.”
Antjuan Quick served with Seamon in the Marines and saw his leadership approach firsthand. Seamon would go above and beyond his leadership role as an officer, showing constant care to the Marines under his charge.
“He would go himself and actually pick up Marines from the hospital or go, you know, pick up Marines that drank too much,” Quick says. “He was one of those people who didn’t just say, ‘If you need to give me a call,’ he was actually one of the ones making those drives alongside me. That’s how we got close.”
For many of Seamon’s supporters, the fact that he doesn’t “feel” like a politician is a bright spot. Brittany Fatoma worked with him when he was a school board member as the former executive director of Worley Street Roundtable.
“A lot of times with politicians, unfortunately, they gaslight you, and I get it, it’s the game of politics. I’ve never felt that way with David,” Fatoma says. “I felt like we were able to really discuss issues. He just didn’t talk about it. He was about doing the work. And that’s one thing I appreciated.”
Renee Carter has known Seamon for about a decade. She looks forward to his ability to make difficult decisions, which he showcased on the school board.
“He does what he says, and he’s willing to step up and be hands-on and make hard decisions that need to be made,” Carter said. “Our current (City) Council has difficulty with that.”
Quick recalled an experience in the Marines when Seamon saved his career. During an inspection, another Marine said something to Quick that escalated the situation. Seamon used the trust he’d built with Quick to defuse the tension.
”It wasn’t any kind of command. It was just, ‘Hey, get your mind off of that for a second, remember where you are,’” Quick says. “That’s all he needs. And then he’ll take care of it himself.”
“It’s a very, very clear sign of his ability to read a situation, and a very clear sign of his ability to lead in high-intensity situations,” he added.
Lived experiences
Seamon is running for mayor against Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and Randy Minchew. He says his lived experiences as a Black man in America, a Marine and a school board member serve as a way to differentiate himself from the others.
“I think the difference between myself and the others are just kind of lived experiences that we have,” he says. “Those experiences and how we look at the policies are really important.”
Seamon repeatedly voices a sentiment for protecting “the most vulnerable neighbor.” He said he thinks he has a better grasp than most on how to do that because of his lived experiences.
When addressing climate change, for example, Seamon provides a different perspective: his focus on protecting those who are disenfranchised while solving issues.
“We need to make sure we’re protecting the most vulnerable neighbors while also trying to pull them up,” he said. “We can solve these issues, and there are ideas, but we need to make sure we’re keeping the marginalized at the forefront.”
Seamon said his experience over the past year working within the dynamics of the School Board gives him a unique approach to the mayoral office. He views his board work as key experience in handling policy implementation with the City Council, even with policies he doesn’t agree with.
Seamon recalls a vote the board held to return students to in-person learning, a motion he and Horn voted against in a 5-2 decision.
“Obviously, we were on the wrong side of the vote. But the important part is you could be on the losing side of a 4-3, 5-2, 6-1 vote sometimes,” he says, “but you have to be able to respect the will of your colleagues. So once the vote has been made, I always say, ‘I might disagree with this, but once we’ve decided to do this, I’m going to support it.’”
“One of the biggest things I see him do consistently is give genuine thought and consideration to others’ opinions,” Horn says. “While he stands firm in what he believes in his values, he listens, and he’s willing to change.”
Carter, who supported Maria Oropallo before she dropped out, remembers conversations with Seamon when she wasn’t one of his supporters, and she admired his willingness to learn and listen.
“He’s not closed-minded; he looks at it, he studies it, and he tries to be better than he was before,” Carter said.
Fatoma says she feels confident that Seamon’s School Board experience will serve him well as mayor.
“Being on School Board is probably more challenging at times than being mayor because you’re dealing with people’s children, along with a huge budget, along with personnel, along with parents in the community,” she says.
“So I think the experiences he had, although short, were very impactful and very meaningful to prepare him to be a very strong and competitive mayor candidate.”