Followed by the New Year's bell, election day is approaching.
Elections for seats on the City Council, Columbia Board of Education and Boone County Hospital Trustee will be held April 7 and there is still time for potential candidates to file to run.
Only two weeks are left for filling petitions to run for City Council seats in the First and Fifth wards. Filing is open until 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Petitions and instructions are available in the City Clerk's office, on the second floor of City Hall.
As of the last day of 2019, three candidates have filed to run for city council seats. Pat Fowler and Greg Pierson are in the list of First Ward candidates, and incumbent Fifth Ward member Matt Pitzer has filed to seek re-election. Incumbent First Ward member Clyde Ruffin won't seek another term.
To run for City Council, candidates must be registered voters and residents of the ward they seek to represent and collect at least 50 signatures and no more than 75 from registered voters in the ward. The signatures must be verified by the City Clerk Sheela Amin.
According to Missourian previous reporting, Fowler, 60, the chairwoman of Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission, received 88 signatures in three days and formally submitted 73 on Nov.19. Pierson, 18, an MU freshman, submitted 60 signatures to become the second candidate in the First Ward race, with 49 of those signatures from newly registered student voters.
The Fifth Ward councilman Matt Pitzer, who was first elected in 2017, filed for a second term on Oct.29.
Those interested in filing for the Columbia Board of Education will have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Three seats are open for the education board and three candidates have registered so far.
President Helen Wade and vice president Jonathan Sessions are running for another term. Board member Paul Cushing, whose term will also end in April, determined not to seek another term, he said in an email.
The third candidate, Chris Horn, 35, is a reinsurance manager at Shelter Insurance, settled in Columbia.
Born in North Carolina, Horn said he moved frequently with his Air Force parents when he grew up. Horn said Columbia is his home now and won't go anywhere.
Comparing with the other two experienced candidates, Horn said his abundant experience on meeting different people and creating a lot of connections both inside and outside Columbia can benefit him in seeking the position.
"I don't have a particular agenda, other than I just want to see all the kids succeed." he said, "I'm willing to listen and willing to work, with everybody."
Horn just made up his mind to run thanks to the impact from a six-month local program, Leadership Columbia 2019.
Horn said the program, which is managed by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, changed his view about the city.
"My favorite days were education day and social services day," he said of the program. "I went to get involved in the community and give back. They're the most impactful and told me about a side of Columbia that I just, quite frankly, wasn't aware of."
Horn said, if he could win the seat, he will devote himself to achieving fair accessibility.
"I would love to see the day when all of our students have access to all of the great things that Columbia Public Schools has to offer," he said.
As one of the diversity ambassadors in Shelter Insurance, Horn said he is passionate about the issue and believes equity is naturally happening in CPS, based on his observation on data.
He said not only students, but also the ratio of teachers, staff and administration staff should reflect the community's diversity.
Two seats are open for Boone County Hospital trustee — one trustee shall serve for a five-year term and one trustee shall serve for an unexpired four-year term.
Jerry Kennett, 71, incumbent chair of the hospital trustee board, filed to seek re-election for another five-year term.
Kennett has been a staff member at Boone Hospital Center for more than 40 years and defeated his fellow cardiologist Robert Doroghazi (4,816 votes) with 9,230 votes in winning his first term in 2015.
Boone County Hospital operates under a partnered operation with BJC Healthcare, with the lease ending at the end of 2020. Kennett said he sought re-election because the hospital was undergoing this big transition, and he is in the middle of this process and should continue.
"I think it's important for the people that have been so involved in the transition to continue, because there's a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done." Kennett said.
Former mayor Bob McDavid, who was a trustee from 1998 to 2010, joined the hospital trustee board again in August to take responsibility for the transition. He was appointed to replace Brian Neuner, the former chair of the board, and filed on Dec. 17 to serve for the rest of the unexpired term.
"There are some very complex negotiations going on between the accountants and lawyers, attorneys who are working for the trustees, and BJC … but they're going in good faith." McDavid said.
More than negotiations, Kennett said, the hospital needs to tackle replacing more than 140 different IT systems that now are affiliated to BJC.
"We'll need to hire additional employees because several services have been outsourced to St. Louis over the past 30 years," he said.
Kennett explained that the board plans to hire more local people to fill the vacancies, such as billing, collecting, and other future services the hospital will have.
McDavid said the separation negotiation with BJC Healthcare will be finalized in two months.
Talking about future changes for the next decade, other than the hospital's self transition, McDavid also expressed worry about a federal level challenge.
"I think the biggest change is going to be the uncertainty of future reimbursement," he said. "Right now, 60% of the revenue comes from Medicare. Hospitals actually lose money on that care."
Kennett said the hospital is leading to "value-based services." As reimbursement goes down, the hospital will transition to a model that will allow it to get paid much more based on the value of the care that is delivered, he said.
"Hospitals are going to start taking risk and need to negotiate with employers and insurance companies," he said.
Despite the uncertainty about how to navigate hospital reimbursement, both Kennett and McDavid said they believe the combination of excellent medicine and low cost will give Boone Hospital a very favorable outlook.
