Two of the three candidates for the Second Ward seat on the Columbia City Council answered questions on climate change, economic disparities, public transportation, COVID-19 and more during a noon forum hosted by the Boone County Muleskinners on Friday.
Candidates Bill Weitkemper and Andrea Waner participated. Jim Meyer told the Muleskinners he had a conflict and could not make it.
The debate-style virtual forum was led by Muleskinners President David Mallory and moderated by Leslie Clay.
Both Weitkemper and Waner said they approved of Columbia and Boone County's responses over the past year to the COVID-19 pandemic. They both oppose a measure being debated in the Missouri General Assembly that would prohibit local health authorities from ordering business or other closures for more than 15 days without approval from a local governmental body such as a county commission.
Weitkemper praised Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' efforts to control the spread of the virus. Still, he said, "in my opinion, the job would not be done until the county of Boone has had no COVID-19 related deaths for six months."
Waner, formerly a public information officer for the health department, said that as the pandemic wanes and restrictions lift, "we should be ready to help our local businesses to get back on their feet."
Both candidates also fielded questions about what the city can do to address climate change. Both called it an important issue. Weitkemper said some of the goals in Columbia's Climate Action and Adaptation plan, especially the timeline to eliminate greenhouses gases by 2030, are unachievable. Doing that by 2050 might be more feasible, he said.
Weitkemper believes that expanding nuclear power is the most viable option for reducing greenhouse gases.
Waner said climate change and global warning is a serious problem that needs dedicated resources "at every level of government" to make a collective difference. She would like to increase funding options to promote families' energy efficiency and continue to make the city more walkable and bikeable.
Both Waner and Weitkemper talked about changing public transportation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have to work harder to expand public transit for communities that really rely on it to meet their transportation needs," Waner said. That could mean putting bus routes near new developments and employers or exploring new, affordable and equitable ways to get people back to work and school.
Weitkemper said public transit should be free for all residents. He said shorter routes and smaller, electric buses would save money in the long run.
Another member of the Muleskinners asked how the city can further address economic and health care disparities between Columbia's white and minority communities.
"Equity is the active commitment to fairness, justice and equality," Waner said, adding it has to be more than checking a box. Rather, it has to be a cultural shift that people are willing to get behind.
Weitkemper talked about addressing specific disadvantages many minority families face, such as parents who lack a high school education and the increased likelihood of growing up in a single-parent or no-parent household.
The candidates fielded a final question about what they would do to make Columbia more "physically attractive."
Waner said continuing to collaborate with the Office of Cultural Affairs would be a first step.
"When you say physically attractive, I am thinking of actual visual and artistic approaches to things," she said, adding that murals on buildings and other forms of public art are exciting to her.
Weitkemper, who noted that he used to manage more than two dozen rental properties, said trash and litter after late night parties in East Campus and elsewhere in the Sixth Ward is a problem. He said he would work with landlords to notify tenants that trash must be picked up by a certain time of day if they don't want to be arrested for littering.
The Muleskinners, a Democratic Party group, will host a forum at noon next Friday for 45th District House of Representatives candidates David Tyson Smith and Glenn Nielson.