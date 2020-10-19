Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, a Democrat seeking his fifth four-year term, has drawn his first election opponent since he first won the job in 2004.
Republican Charles Blair, a deputy at the Sheriff’s Department who has decades of law enforcement experience, is challenging Carey for the job.
The sheriff is the county’s chief law enforcement officer and oversees operations of the Boone County Jail. The Sheriff’s Department and corrections combined have more than 140 employees and a budget of more than $13.3 million.
Here is a look at the candidates:
Charles “Charlie” Blair
Hometown: Hallsville
Age: 56
Party: Republican
Occupation: Boone County sheriff’s deputy
Education: Rio Hondo Police Academy in Whittier, California; California Highway Patrol Academy.
Campaign website: None
Social media: Citizens to Elect Charles Blair for Sheriff on Facebook
Background: More than 35 years of front-line law enforcement experience since 1983: police officer in Los Angeles County, 1983-89; served with the California State Police and later the California Highway Patrol, 1995-2015; joined the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in 2016; recipient of Life Saving award
Dwayne Carey
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 53
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Incumbent Boone County sheriff
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College, 1999; master’s degree in criminal justice administration with an emphasis in law enforcement administration from Columbia College, 2015
Campaign website: reelectsheriffcarey.com
Social media: Re-elect Sheriff Dwayne Carey 2020 on Facebook
Background: Adjunct instructor for Columbia College teaching Introduction to Criminal Justice Administration; began working at the Sheriff’s Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks of enforcement corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain; elected sheriff in 2004 and took office in 2005; founder of Columbia Colts Youth Football Team; former fast-pitch softball coach