The Osage group of the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed incumbent City Councilman Mike Trapp for the Second Ward.

In a statement released Thursday, the Sierra Club announced the group’s executive committee approved the endorsement based on Trapp's stance on environmental issues, his previous performance in office and statements made at a March 21 candidate forum.

At that forum, Trapp said the city's efforts to address climate change should be more strategic and focused than it has been.

The Sierra Club is an environmental organization. The Missouri chapter is split into four groups, one of which is the Osage group and has almost 500 members in Columbia, according to the release.

"I'm really proud to have the endorsement of the Sierra Club," Trapp said. "I think I’ve earned it with a solid track record for improving the environment. I think we can have a prosperous economy and a clean environment."

Paul Love is running against Trapp in the Second Ward election, which is Tuesday.

  Spring 2018 education beat reporter.

