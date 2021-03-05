Sixth Ward City Council candidates answered questions on a variety of topics ranging from trash collection, the city's COVID-19 response, East Campus and more during a virtual Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Club candidate forum Friday.
The forum was led by Muleskinner President David Mallory and moderated by Leslie Clay. Candidates Randy Minchew, Philip Merriman and incumbent Betsy Peters answered 12 questions posed by the audience.
Minchew and Merriman's thoughts on how the government's COVID-19 restrictions affected businesses included the sentiment that city-run operations work for no one.
As the city has been changing the current COVID-19 restrictions, a conversation arose about the city's response to COVID-19 and the impact the pandemic has had on businesses and members of the community.
Merriman said he did not agree with how the pandemic has been handled among city leaders.
He said there's "no reason to strip people of their rights" and believes there should be less government regulation. He trusts his fellow community members to make good judgements about when it's safe to go out.
"We did a blanket ordinance," Minchew said. "One size doesn't fit all on a broad, sweeping policy like that; we have really smart business owners that could come up with a plan."
Peters said she thought the Health Department had done a good job communicating with businesses and doing its best to get people safely to work.
"We are opening up," Peters said. "I think we'll get there by the summer."
Peters was in support of the current COVID-19 response plan, which looks at several factors over a series of weeks in order to determine safety levels.
Merriman, on the other hand, said he is worried about the long-term consequences COVID-19 restrictions will have on the economy, specifically its impact on small business owners who have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic.
"The number of businesses that have closed is immense," he said. "We ran families out of Columbia."
David Robinson, Muleskinner member, asked the candidates if they had any concerns about revenue in general.
Merriman said he didn't think this was the time to increase taxes, citing the number of businesses lost and the financial problems brought on by the pandemic. He also thought it should be up to more than just the City Council to decide and that business owners should get a say as well in the decision.
Peters and Minchew were both in favor of a use tax — a sales tax on local purchases — in order to make up for the lagging sales tax revenue caused by more people shopping online.
The topic of problems in East Campus had Merriman and Minchew siding together once more.
"It's a mess," Merriman said. "It's crowded. There's lots of crime."
Merriman said the population of college students contributes to a drug issue in East Campus. With MU also slowly losing money — a post-secondary education issue nationwide — Merriman said the city should become less dependent on the university for its revenue.
Minchew said he believes the safety issue relates back to a lack of lighting in the East Campus area.
The trash collection debate was visited once again, with the candidates expressing similar sentiments as in the past while connecting this issue to East Campus.
Minchew said he thinks East Campus could use its "own designed program" for trash because the logo bags don't speak to the unique trash problems there.
Peters, a resident of East Campus, said she saw no evidence of an overwhelming drug or trash problem.
"The biggest problem is if they know when Monday is," Peters said about students in East Campus getting their trash collected.
The last day to register to vote for the April 6 municipal election is Wednesday.
The group will host a Second Ward candidate forum with Andrea Waner and Bill Weitkemper next Friday. The Muleskinners meet on the same Zoom link at noon every Friday.