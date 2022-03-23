Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala feels that his whole life has prepared him for his third-act career in local politics.
A former researcher in experimental psychology, Skala said the group dynamics of local government and the institutional knowledge he brings to the process keep him coming back to the Third Ward seat.
Now, the council’s longest-serving member is running for reelection in the April 5 race against opponent Roy Lovelady.
Skala, 75, considers governing “a fascinating exercise” in decision making, where you should strive to seek “compromises (to) get something accomplished.”
This exercise started for him in 1999, when Skala joined the Planning and Zoning Commission after forming the Hominy Branch Neighborhood Alliance and attending council meetings on its behalf.
The neighborhood association came together when they organized to oppose the expansion of a commercial property and struck a compromise with the landowner to create multi-family housing.
He then ran for and won the Third Ward seat in 2007. Despite losing his 2010 reelection campaign, he regained the seat in 2013 and has been on the council since.
“I think what it all boils down to is that he has a keen sense of justice and has always felt like there were disparities between the way these issues were handled in northeast Columbia,” said his wife, Mahree Skala.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said he was grateful to learn that Skala chose to run for reelection and might stay on the council after Treece leaves office in April.
“Particularly now with me and another longtime member leaving, I think the council benefits from his experience and his institutional memory,” Treece said.
‘I’ve been preparing my entire life’
Skala hosts the Morning Ayre program on Thursdays on KOPN and has fostered a lifelong love of classical music. He and Mahree Skala met in the choir at First Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from high school in the Chicago area, Skala planned on majoring in vocal performance at a music conservatory. Before he could, he was drafted into the Marines for the Vietnam War.
He said his school years working in music prepared him for the public speaking of politics.
Skala came to Columbia to earn his master’s degree in experimental psychology in the 1980s at MU. He went through a divorce when he had nearly completed his doctorate and had to put the Ph.D. aside.
If he had finished the degree, Skala said, he probably would have followed the job market out of Columbia.
“But, I look back on it, and I think it was fortunate that I was able to have a career here and stay here in this town,” he said.
Skala worked as a research director at MU’s School of Veterinary Medicine until he took an opportunity for early retirement to focus on his City Council work in 2008.
He said his work in research gave him experience reading “voluminous” documents like those in city reports and a shrewdness for detail in understanding city issues. He’s also worked with the National League of Cities, a coalition that develops toolkits for local governments, since 2008.
His attention to detail runs deep enough that he’ll carry a level with him to adjust crooked pictures he sees in public. A hobbyist landscape photographer, Skala has been known to wait for half an hour for tourists to move out of his shot.
‘You wind up on the other side of the podium’
Skala describes his history of changing careers as a “luxury” because he’s been able to explore different interests and confront new challenges. He hopes his next career will be travel — which he’s paused during the pandemic — but he’s not ready to leave public life behind.
He said losing his 2010 reelection campaign by 54 votes was an informative experience.
“I was crushed. I mean, losing an election is a bad deal,” Skala said. “You know, you can’t get that kind of education anywhere else. And I made the decision to continue to engage.”
Even when he lost, he continued to hold office hours and stayed on top of city issues. From 2010 to 2013, city staff would come to Coffee Zone every other Saturday to talk over the council meeting’s agenda and seek his perspective on issues.
During that time, he also attended council meetings as a member of the public. That time speaking to the council at the podium gave Skala more respect for those who get up to address the council once he returned to the other side of the dais.
Skala considered his years on the Planning and Zoning Commission critical to preparing him for the work of City Council. His central critique of his opponent has been Lovelady’s relative lack of experience in city government on Columbia’s boards and commissions.
‘Roll cart agnostic’ and other issue positions
Skala said that he gets more emails on trash than any other issue. He’s described himself as “roll cart agnostic” and said he hopes that the question of citywide roll cart use should go back to the ballot to not “disenfranchise” those who voted against it in 2016.
Based on community feedback, Skala’s top platform issues are public safety, physical infrastructure and neighborhood equity.
Public safety has taken on a different meaning in recent years, Skala noted.
“A few years back (it) was just more cops and more firefighters,” he said.
Skala said while staffing is a consideration, the focus has shifted to de-escalation and sensitivity training. He has advocated for community policing efforts, including expanded mental health interventions rather than arrests.
He would also like to bring back neighborhood-based outreach programs with door-to-door visits from social workers asking what people need.
Skala’s platform considers broadband access an important infrastructure issue. In terms of physical infrastructure, Skala places priority on getting resources for streets, sidewalks and streetlights in underserved neighborhoods.
Skala recognizes the city’s gains on affordable housing with federal money, but said he would like to develop a policy of inclusionary zoning to incentivize affordable housing in standard developments.
To Skala, the city’s role in homelessness should be to provide resources to non-profits with expertise of providing shelters and other services. {%%note} {/%%note}
In all things, Skala feels a responsibility to keep the city from taking “a conservative turn.” He said he will feel ready to retire when he finds a successor he deems ready of taking on the job.
But until then, he’s hoping his institutional knowledge will help him at the ballot box on April 5.
“You never really know until you get there what it is you’re leaning on,” Skala said. “And it all comes together eventually. That’s what experience is all about.”