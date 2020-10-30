A song and video promotion created for the Boone County Clerk's Office as part of its voting campaign hit 1,200 views within a two-day time span on Facebook
With the chorus “It’s time to vote now. Let’s get your vote down. Cast your voice now. Let yourself be heard,” the aim is for "Cast Your Voice" to go viral on social media, said Tyrone Williams, one of the composers of the song. Williams, aka DJ Beatz, and his friend Rufus Broadus, better known by his stage name Evi Da Prince, worked together on the composition, which introduces the voting process and encourages everyone to vote.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the song and video were intended to encourage voter education.
"We really wanted to give out information about the importance of voting and how people can cast their vote," Lennon said. She said she thinks Williams and Broadus "did a fantastic job in helping make sure everyone knows about the election and how to vote."
Williams said the process was challenging. They had not written any song specifically about voting before, and there were specific messages they had to convey in the lyrics.
"It was challenging, but we always love challenges, so we put our minds together,” Williams said. "After getting over that first hump — the hook, which was the first hurdle — it was a much smoother production from there."
Williams hopes the song can help people be more knowledgeable about the voting process. He is also glad to help with the voting campaign.
"It was a learning process for myself, too," he said. "If we can get more people informed about the process, we're definitely doing the community and everyone a great service. A lot of people know just the Election Day or just don't know about all their options."
In addition to the song and video, the Boone County Clerk’s Office has been pushing out a lot of information on social media, Lennon said.
“We're trying to make sure that people are getting accurate information,” she said, “from a trusted source.”