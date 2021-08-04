Rep. David Gregory, R-St.Louis, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for Missouri state auditor.
"I'm running for state auditor because we need a tough, loyal conservative who will relentlessly investigate fraud, abuse and corruption," Gregory said in a statement.
Gregory was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2016. He was then re-elected by District 96 voters in 2018 and 2020. Gregory cites his time in the state House as chair of the Special Committee on Government Accountability and his career as an investigative attorney and accountant as enhancing his qualifications.
As a member of the budget committee, Gregory “uncovered tens of millions in potential savings for Missouri taxpayers through an audit of the Missouri Department of Revenue,” according to the statement.
The 2018 audit Gregory is referring to found “up to $36 million in cost-saving options,” according to The Missouri Times.
Gregory's announcement comes just a week after State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his intention to run for the post and a month after current State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that she would not be running for re-election in 2022, the Missourian has reported.
"If corrupt politicians are using your tax dollars to line their friend's pockets, I'll expose it. If they're using your money to harass churches, I'll fight it," Gregory said in the statement. "If they're using your money to indoctrinate your children with divisive critical race theory or defund our police, I'll root it out."
Gregory announced his candidacy at the St. Louis Police Officers' Association Wednesday morning, where he was immediately endorsed by the group. The association previously endorsed Galloway when she ran for re-election in 2018, according to their website.