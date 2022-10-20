With Election Day a few weeks away, candidates were required to disclose their finances to the Missouri Ethics Commission by Oct. 17. The most money raised was by Scott Fitzpatrick who is running for state auditor.
Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri’s current treasurer and the Republican candidate for state auditor, raised a total of $761,610. His campaign raised $18,336 in the most recent period from 17 contributions. Nine of them came from Political Action Committees (PACs).
The campaign spent a total of $674,073, with $10,355 being spent in the most recent period. The largest expenditures in this period were to Victory Enterprises, with one payment of $1,000 for social media management and another payment of $3,000 for campaign consulting. The campaign also paid $1,282 to Hunter Thomas for “labor fuel supplies.”
Alan Green, the Democratic candidate, raised a total of $21,218 with $4,715 coming in the most recent period from 23 individual contributions. Four of those contributions came from PACs.
Green’s campaign spent a total of $13,667 with $3,780 of those expenditures coming from the most recent quarter. The campaign’s largest expenditures this quarter were for yard signs, with one payment of $1,724 going to Pelican Printing and another of $1,275 going to The Ink Spot.
John Hartwig, Libertarian, paid a loan of $12,000 to his campaign this quarter, with no prior receipts reported. The total receipts of his campaign are $12,005.
The campaign made a single $8,498 expenditure to Outfront Media for billboard ads.
House District 44
Incumbent State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Columbia, is running again in Missouri House District 44. Her campaign raised a total of $15,691. In the most recent period, she raised $2,575 from six contributions. Five of those came from PACs.
Her campaign spent a total of $90,580, with $874 spent this period. This quarter, the campaign spent $425 with the Centralia Guard Newspaper for advertising and $206 for the Hallsville Police Foundation for a “Police/Cancer” fundraiser.
David Raithel, the Democratic candidate, raised $4,619, all in the most recent period. The money came from 21 individual contributions, three of which were PACs.
Raithel’s campaign spent a total of $2,829. The campaign spent $1,500 on web design from AlphaDesigns.
House District 45
Democrat Kathy Steinhoff, running unopposed for Missouri House District 45, raised $37,532 total for this election, with $7,547 raised in this reporting period.
Steinhoff has spent $14,521 on the election total, and $811 over the past reporting period. Of the money spent, more than half was on consulting for fundraising.
House District 46
State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, is running unopposed in the Missouri House District 46. Smith has raised a total of $58,394, with $4,870 raised in the last reporting period.
The majority of the money came from a $50,000 loan Smith made to his own campaign earlier in the year. Smith has spent $7,339 total, and $3,329 was spent over the last reporting period.
House District 47
Adrian Plank, the Democratic candidate for Missouri House District 47, has raised a total of $61,348. In the most recent quarter, his campaign raised $18,160 from 200 individual contributors. Many of these contributions were for just over $1.
In the last reporting period, Plank’s campaign paid $3,000 to LV Creative for “video advertisement production, social media” and $1,100 to Elisabeth Condon for campaign work.
John Martin, the Republican candidate, raised a total of $11,778 from 48 individual contributions, with no funds raised before this period.
His campaign spent a total of $12,627 in the same quarter. The largest expenditure was $8,456 to Direct Impaqt for campaign signs.
House District 50
Douglas Mann, the Democratic candidate for Missouri House District 50, raised a total of $88,333, with $45,743 raised this quarter.
The campaign spent a total of $33,156, with $10,565 reported in the most recent period. In the October quarter, the campaign paid Cole Bower $3,500 for campaign work and spent $5,000 with Big Rush Media for digital marketing.
James Musgraves, the Republican candidate, raised a total of $4,763 in the most recent quarter, with no prior funds raised.
His campaign spent $1,849 in the same period. The campaign paid $1,458 on two separate occasions to Direct Impaqt for campaign signs.