The Missouri House of Representatives may reconvene next week to vote on a non-binding resolution that would openly challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, calls for “a full and fair investigation” of votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six states constituting President-elect Joe Biden’s closest margins of victory in November.
State election officials have certified Biden’s victory in all six states, and the Trump campaign’s legal challenges of those results have been systematically rejected in the judiciary by both liberal and conservative judges.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Texas-led lawsuit that had sought to overturn the results in four of those six states. Seventeen Republican attorneys general joined Texas in the failed challenge, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Hill’s resolution, however, calls on each of the six states' legislatures to call themselves into special sessions to investigate their election results. If they do not conduct those investigations, the bill calls on Congress to reject their electoral votes.
“We are the Show-Me State,” Hill wrote in a letter announcing the resolution, co-signed by 66 other Republican House representatives. “Let us demand other states show Missouri that fraud did NOT change the outcome.”
All three area Republican representatives signed the letter: Reps. Chuck Basye, Sara Walsh and Cheri Toalson Reisch. Not every Republican in the House signed.
The text of the resolution makes reference to alleged voter fraud and “statistical anomalies” in the 2020 vote, but does not present specific evidence of such irregularities itself.
The bill was referred Thursday to the House Special Committee on Government Oversight, where it will be either dismissed or approved on Monday for a vote by the House.
Monday also marks the date that members of the Electoral College meet in each state to vote for president and vice president.
If approved by the committee Monday, the symbolic resolution would call House members back to Jefferson City, extending the special legislative session that was set to end Thursday.
House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, issued a scathing statement Thursday in response to Hill’s resolution.
“By seeking to invalidate the lawful votes of other states in a ludicrous attempt to steal the presidential election for Donald Trump, the attorney general and House Republicans have abandoned all pretense of support for and belief in democracy,” Quade wrote.
“Their actions cannot be dismissed as mere partisan scheming and are dangerous to the integrity of our entire system of government. This is insanity on a fast track to dystopian nightmare.”