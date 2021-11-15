State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, announced Monday he will run for the Republican nomination in Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
The House seat was vacated by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who will run for Sen. Roy Blunt's Senate seat.
Brattin was elected as a state senator for the 31st District in 2020 and was previously a state representative in the 55th District since 2011.
In a news release Monday, he denounced President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "socialist policies."
"I am running for office because I believe we need to elect conservatives who will stand up and put America first," he said in the release. He went on to condemn critical race theory, a widely misunderstood academic concept that says systemic racism is present in U.S. institutions, and advocate for border security.
During Brattin's time as state representative and state senator, he came under national scrutiny for proposing a bill that would prevent recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from purchasing seafood or steak with their benefits. He also received attention for comments made on the state House floor about LGBTQ people.
Prior to holding political office, Brattin served for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a noncommissioned officer. He lives in Harrisonville, where he owns a small construction company and operates a farm.
After Hartzler announced her run for U.S. Senate in June, several others announced their bids for the vacant House seat. State Rep. Sara Walsh, former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks, Mark Alford and Kalena Bruce have announced they will run for the Republican nomination.