Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith won’t be sweating out the returns on election night.
Both are unopposed in their bids for state House seats representing Boone County.
Steinhoff is an unopposed Democrat seeking the Missouri House of Representatives 45th District. This district comprises the urban center of Boone County, south of Business Loop 70.
Steinhoff, 57, is from Independence, but has been a Columbia resident since attending undergrad at MU. She has taught math in the Columbia School District for 34 years.
Steinhoff’s focus on schools is also evident in her involvement with Moms Demand Action, a gun-control advocacy group. She lists her campaign objectives as:
Rep. David Tyson Smith is running as an unopposed Democrat for the Missouri House of Representatives 46th District. This district comprises the urban center of Boone County, north of Business Loop 70.
Smith grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He is a graduate of both MU and Tulane University, where he earned his law degree. Smith returned to Columbia to found the Smith and Parnell LLC law firm in 2005.
He acted as a prominent voice in favor of forming the Columbia Citizen’s Police Review Board, which was unanimously adopted by City Council in 2009. In 2017, Smith was appointed to the Missouri Advisory Committee to the United States Commission on Civil Rights.
Smith is an incumbent in the 45th District. House district lines were redrawn by the legislature this year, and Smith filed as a candidate for the new 46th District.
City - County Government Reporter, spring 2021 Reach me at qscddx@umsystem.edu or the newsroom at 882 - 5700
Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
