The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of nine questions from the six candidates for the Columbia City Council.
Bill Weitkemper, Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner are seeking a three-year term representing the Second Ward, while incumbent Betsy Peters and challengers Randy Minchew and Philip Merriman are competing to represent the Sixth Ward. The election is April 6.
Here are the candidates' answers to the following question.
What priorities do you have over the next three years that were not addressed by the previous questions posed by the Missourian?
Waner: First, increase access to quality child care through encouraging entrepreneurs to open new facilities and inclusive zoning practices. Second, use healthy community standards as a guide when looking at budget decisions, infrastructure and commercial development. For example, most of the Second Ward is in a food desert and doesn’t have access to fresh produce. Third, ask REDI and the council to explore ways to encourage redevelopment of commercial properties. There are several in the Second Ward that have stood empty for years, not to mention the problems with the Macy’s building and the mall redevelopment that will be necessary in the next five years.
Weitkemper: There are several infrastructure problems in the Second Ward.
Roads
- Strawn Road is frequently underwater. The roadway needs to be elevated similar to what was done to U.S. 63 north of Jefferson City during the big floods of ’93 and ’95.
- Silvey Street just south of I-70 Drive S.W. is a steep (gravel) roadway that is basically impassable in inclement weather. This portion of the road should be closed before someone is seriously injured.
- Blackfoot Road needs straightened. There have been several deaths along this road.
Sewage
- A sanitary sewer manhole behind 1616 Secretariat Drive, downstream of the Organic Dairy on Waco Road, overflows frequently. This is a health hazard.
- Sewage backs up in basements on Lakeview Avenue and Tupelo Place. This is a health hazard.
Noise
- Noise from the quarry west of Creasy Springs Road has been a problem in the past. (This may not be a problem any longer.)
Meyer: I want to bring philosophical balance to the council along with balance in terms of my background and experiences as a small business owner and veteran. When the council does not broadly represent the spectrum of views in the community, it makes decisions that erode trust. A more balanced City Council is likely to make better decisions when balancing competing priorities with finite resources and is less likely to suffer from groupthink. I wish to place more focus on the core functions of local government, which I believe are provision of public safety such as law enforcement and fire suppression, along with provision of public infrastructure for common use such as public roads and bridges. I also wish to change policies to better respect the liberty of the people, including respecting property rights, and to promote a more limited vision of the roles and functions of city government.
Merriman: My highest priority is transparency, making our local offices more accountable to the public. The behavior of our local government during 2020 was despicable, and this resulted in a marked decline in public trust. We need that public trust to govern fairly and responsibly. Regaining that trust means removing the elements responsible for its erosion. We also need to make information more readily available and easy for the public to access and digest.
Peters: We need to use pandemic relief funds to stimulate Columbia’s economy, help families that have been impacted and leave our community stronger than we were before. We need to use our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. We can use this document as a lens in looking at our ordinances, improving how the city operates and making make us more resilient.
Minchew: It is essential that we address our infrastructure needs. We are way behind in keeping up with our rapid growth. Sewers and street surfaces, street signage and markings. We need to start now preparing for the next pandemic, as it will surely come.
Missourian reporters Dylan Joseph Schwartz, Anna Ortega, Paul Schloesser, Charlie Drape, Alexandria Wells and Kelsy Armstrong helped gather candidate responses to the Missourian questionnaire.