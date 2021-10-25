Tanya Heath, a Columbia native and adjunct instructor at MU, announced Monday her intention to run for mayor in the 2022 municipal election.
A graduate of MU and Hickman High School, Heath's background includes a 30-year career in advertising and wellness, according to a news release announcing her run.
Heath is currently an adjunct professor at the Missouri School of Journalism teaching strategic communication and has worked as director of advertising for Mizzou Magazine and as a freelance writer. She is also a wellness practitioner and a distributor of health products in direct sales, according to the news release.
Heath is running on a platform of "common sense and collaborative solutions" for strengthening Columbia's businesses and communities. She also wants to improve "our physical, mental and emotional health."
“The reason I’m running for Mayor of Columbia is that we are at a pivotal point in our history,” Heath said in the news release. “In my career, my specialty is listening and brainstorming with folks to find positive solutions that help everyone move forward.”
Heath is currently collecting signatures to reach the 100 needed to formally enter the race when filings for candidacy open on Oct. 26.
Both Barbara Buffaloe and David Seamon have also announced their intentions to run for mayor.
The candidates' announcements follow current Columbia Mayor Brian Treece's announcement last month that he will not seek reelection next year.