This is one in a series of stories examining key issues addressed by the candidates for governor. Material for these stories comes from comments during the candidates’ only debate and follow-up interviews with Missourian reporters.
Today’s topic: Economic Development
Candidates have varied opinions on what’s needed to boost Missouri’s economy, both in response to the pandemic and in terms of long-term policies.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson attributed his “balanced approach” to the COVID-19 pandemic as vital in mitigating the economic impacts of the pandemic.
“We’re 12th in the United States of America in getting people back to work,” Parson said. “When all the experts said our state would be at 16-point unemployment this time of year, right now as I stand in front of you it is at seven.”
Parson pointed to new businesses that have come to the state during the pandemic, including 1,200 new jobs in Belton from Chewy pet food.
Parson also touts infrastructure initiatives which have provided jobs and increased opportunity.
“Infrastructure was one of the priorities of my administration when we started,” Parson said. “We have to keep moving forward, whether it’s the highway systems, whether it’s the airports, whether it’s the rail, whether it’s the rivers, or whether it’s broadband.”
Democrat Nicole Galloway described herself as the “most fiscally conservative statewide officeholder.”
Galloway, who currently serves as state auditor, said in order to solve problems such as the economic downturn in Missouri, legislators need to first look at the root of the problem — the coronavirus pandemic.
“The first thing to do is to take action to contain the spread of the virus so we can get our economy going again,” Galloway said.
Galloway also said she wants to rework the way Missouri’s economy functions in order to best benefit and serve working families.
She said the state’s economic development strategies currently tend to focus on “chasing big out-of-state companies.” She said this needs to shift to small community businesses and workplace development.
As an advocate for smaller government and no corporate taxes, Libertarian nominee Rik Combs’ views on the government’s role in the economy are no secret.
“We need fewer regulations, fewer rules, and we need to get the government out of health care and other aspects of the economy as much as possible,” Combs said.
Combs voiced his faith in the free market and the belief that an open and unregulated economy would improve economic conditions across Missouri.
When talking about cutting taxes, Combs was firm in his belief that such a move would make Missouri a more attractive location for companies.
“That’ll encourage businesses to come into the state of Missouri and encourage people to move to Missouri and retain the people we have in Missouri,” Combs said.
Instead of promising to attract big companies to Missouri or to put a focus on local business, Jerome Bauer, the Green Party candidate, proposes farming as a key element for economic development in the state. For instance, he suggests student loan debt forgiveness for graduates who want to start organic farms.
“New York State has that,” he said. “Why can’t we?”
Bauer also is in favor of investing in broadband networks, bicycle paths and new roads and bridges in the state.
Reporter Adam Jackson wrote this story with contributions from Jose Luis Adriano, Ian Laird, Hannah Norton and Wicker Perlis.