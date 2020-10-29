This is one in a series of stories examining key issues addressed by the candidates for governor. Material for these stories comes from comments during the candidates’ only debate and follow-up interviews with Missourian reporters.
Today’s topic: State versus local control during the pandemic
Candidates were asked how much influence the state should exert over local directives such as stay-at-home orders, mask ordinances and COVID liability protections, citing Missouri’s shifting hot spots.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson has largely left regulations up to local governments while focusing the state on coordinating testing and data collection efforts.
“People at home should have a say in the rules and regulations that are placed upon them,” Parson said during the debate.
This approach has led to criticism. The White House has repeatedly recommended Missouri implement a statewide mask mandate — something the governor has been unwilling to do.
Parson, who himself contracted COVID-19, traded barbs with a KOMU reporter in June about whether he felt responsible for COVID-related deaths after reopening the state. He dismissed the suggestion.
“I don’t even know where you come up with that question of personal responsibility as governor of the state of Missouri when you’re talking about a virus,” he said.
“That’s no different than the flu virus, or do I feel guilty because we have car accidents and people die every day? No, I don’t feel guilty about that.”
Parson seemed to offer a different message at the debate when Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway referenced it.
“When you’re the governor you are responsible for everyone in the state,” he said.
Galloway is strongly in favor of a statewide mask mandate, which is expected to be one of the first changes she would make if elected governor.
She said such a mandate is a “science-backed, data-driven way to contain the spread of the virus.”
Galloway said Parson’s method of allowing local governments to make their own decisions regarding masks is ineffective, because “the virus doesn’t respect county lines or town lines — some of our highest surges in cases are in our rural areas.”
She said that despite these recent spikes in cases, Missouri is not past the point of a mask mandate making a difference. Galloway told reporters that the majority of Missourians said in recent polls that they support a statewide mandate.
“This is a test of leadership, of doing the right thing to contain this virus so we can get our economy open again,” Galloway said. “We can protect the public, and we can get our lives back.”
Libertarian candidate Rik Combs is opposed to expansive government. He believes that one of the main roles he is playing in this race is being the lone voice calling for smaller, more efficient government.
“I’m a big proponent of local control,” Combs said while commenting on the reopening of schools during the pandemic.
Combs was also critical of any notion that the state should implement statewide protocols for COVID-19. He believes local governments should recommend actions to their constituents, but that mandates should not be imposed.
When it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer suggested developing a state pandemic task force that would rely on the scientific resources of Missouri’s biggest colleges, especially St. Louis University and Washington University, where he taught several years ago.
Also, he proposes mandatory mask wearing in Missouri, with legal sanctions for people who don’t obey, even though he trusts people would follow “the good example” of authorities, he said in the debate.
Reporter Adam Jackson wrote this story with contributions from Jose Luis Adriano, Ian Laird, Hannah Norton and Wicker Perlis.