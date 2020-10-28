This is one in a series of stories examining key issues addressed by the candidates for governor. Material for these stories comes from comments during the candidates' only debate and follow-up interviews with Missourian reporters.
Today's topic: Taxes
Missouri has some of the lowest tax rates in the country. Candidates were asked whether or not the state would need to raise more tax revenue to support their agendas.
“I won’t raise taxes in Missouri unless the people of this state say they want their taxes raised,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said during the debate.
As a state senator, Parson signed the Americans for Tax Reform pledge to not support tax increases. According to the conservative advocacy group, Parson has remained a signee as governor.
Parson also signed a 2018 bill lowering individual income tax rates in the state.
“Everybody in Missouri had to tighten their belts with what we were going through with a pandemic," Parson said, referencing budget cuts made to education. "Government doesn't get a free pass on that, and we were up front with how they were going to implement that."
Democrat Nicole Galloway said during the debate that she won’t propose any tax increases in order to achieve her goals as governor.
She cited her work as state auditor, in which she found evidence of “loopholes and giveaways that do not benefit taxpayers." She said Missouri has the most generous corporation tax discounts in the nation.
“These are taxes that people pay — they pay sales taxes and they think that’s going to build roads or public safety, when instead, big-box stores get to keep it for [filing] their sales tax to the state on time,” Galloway said.
Galloway said these tax breaks cost the state $121 million in 2019, despite the lack of benefits for many Missourians.
She wants to change corporate tax breaks in a way “that continues to protect small businesses, but really provides value to taxpayers so they get a value for every dollar they put into government.”
Libertarian Rk Combs is a big proponent for cutting taxes.
“I would work with the legislature to get rid of our draconian income tax, personal property tax which is very regressive, and do away with corporate taxes,” Combs said.
Combs said he believes tax cuts would not only help bring in business to Missouri, but he believes it would allow local businesses to succeed.
“People will have more disposable income,” Combs said. “When they take that money and spend it, hopefully within the state and in their local communities, their revenues will rise.”
Jerome Bauer, of the Green Party, agreed to raising taxes in order to maintain infrastructure and building processes.
“I’m not averse to raising money when it’s necessary to pay for public works”, he said.
He promised that taxes would serve many kinds of infrastructure, such as bicycle paths and walk areas.
The Green candidate is also in favor of raising corporate taxes and taxes on recreational drugs, as well as a stock market transaction tax.
Reporter Adam Jackson wrote this story with contributions from Jose Luis Adriano, Ian Laird, Hannah Norton and Wicker Perlis.