An unexpected tie has left Third Ward voters unsure about their next City Council representative while Nick Foster took the Fourth Ward seat in Tuesday's municipal election.
Incumbent Karl Skala and community activist Roy Lovelady bother received 1,102 votes according to unofficial totals from the Boone County Clerk.
Skala and Lovelady both expressed surprise at the results.
“Well, we’re making history,” Skala said, who attributed the tie to a "cultural shift."
Lovelady said he was shocked at the result and said that while he was wanting and ready to win, he never expected this outcome.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said military ballots can be received until noon Friday and provisional ballots still need to be adjudicated, potentially altering the Third Ward race.
The election results will then need to be certified, something Lennon said should occur within two weeks. If the tie holds up, possible solutions include a recount or a special election.
Foster, a recently retired nonprofit director, claimed victory over COMO Magazine owner Erica Pefferman. Foster received 3,564 votes to Pefferman's 2,142.
Foster said he's excited to dive into his role as Fourth Ward City Council member.
"I'll be working to make the city all we aspire to, to be a broader, diverse (and) welcoming community that embraces the future and the promise that tomorrow holds," Foster said after winning.
He said he thinks his on-the-ground approach to campaigning helped him in the race after hours of going door to door in the Fourth Ward.
And although he won the majority of the vote, he said he is still more than ready to listen and represent the whole ward - not just those who voted for him.
Foster is the former executive director of Voluntary Action Center, a nonprofit that serves poor families in Boone County.
He made public service and protecting equality central aspects of his campaign. He was endorsed by Thomas.
Pefferman ran a campaign based on improvements to transparency and communication in city government.