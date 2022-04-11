There was no change to the Third Ward council race tie following election certification on Monday morning.
Both Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala have received 1,102 votes. Candidates can request a recount when the full certification process is complete, County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.
The certification panel went over one provisional ballot and one additional absentee ballot. Neither ballot came from the Third Ward.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady and an ally sat in audience with a handful of press at the County Clerk's office while two election judges went through provisional ballots. Lovelady declined to comment.
Lennon said that once certified, the election results go to the Columbia City Clerk. Either candidate could request a full recount. If none is requested, then another election will be held.
Lennon said there has never been a tie in a city of Columbia election.
If there is a full recount and the tie is not broken, the Third Ward council seat could appear on the Aug. 2 ballot — the next regular election. Skala would keep his position as Third Ward councilperson until one of the two candidates is elected, according to Sydney Olson, the city public information officer.
State law allows in some cases for the option of drawing lots. Skala said last week that he would not be interested in the option and imagines Lovelady would not be either.
“It’s an even chance,” Skala said. “It might be fine for football. I’m not sure it’s good for public service.”