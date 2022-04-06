Third Ward residents will not know who their City Council representative will be until at least Monday.
That’s when Tuesday’s election results will be certified, according to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
If candidates Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady remain tied after certification, next steps will come down to the city, Lennon said. Unofficial results Tuesday showed each at 1,102 votes.
That tie could be broken when provisional and military ballots come into play during the public election certification process on Monday.
A team of election judges will go over those ballots and conduct a hand count of 5% of the precincts. Lennon described this as standard practice in all elections managed by the County Clerk’s office.
Lennon said a tie, once certified, would fall into the lap of the Columbia City Clerk. Lennon said there has never been a tie in a City of Columbia election.
If the tie is not broken, the Third Ward council seat could appear on Aug. 2 — the next regular election. Skala said his understanding is that he would remain in the seat until then but that could not be confirmed independently.
State law allows in some cases for the option of drawing lots. Skala said he would not be interested in the option and imagines Lovelady would not be either.
“It’s an even chance,” Skala said. “It might be fine for football. I’m not sure it’s good for public service.”
Lennon and Skala both expressed surprise at what Lennon called “impressive” voter turnout in a city council race.
The tie came as a shock to both candidates.
Lovelady said Tuesday night that his campaign will continue to patiently wait for direction from the city. Lovelady said Wednesday that he had no comment beyond his statements Tuesday night when he thanked his voters for their support.
Skala said he remains confident that his campaign will pull ahead as provisional and military ballots join the count.
“I’ve lost an election before, and this is not nearly as devastating as losing an election,” Skala said.