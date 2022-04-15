Thomas leaves behind a more sustainable Columbia

Ian Thomas says he doesn’t actually enjoy biking, but for years he has pedaled around Columbia — a living example of a more sustainable approach to urban planning.
His love for sustainability makes him likely to be found on the MKT Trail on his bike, instead of on Providence Road in a car.
“I actually don’t enjoy biking all that much,” Thomas said. “It just makes sense, this mode of transportation.”
“We can do mass transit and walking and biking, where we can design our cities so you don’t need to travel so far,” he added. “I’ve always (been) looking for alternatives to reduce carbon footprints to create more livable communities.”
This is what brought him in front of the City Council in 2009 as executive director of the PedNet Coalition to advocate for the Harassment of a Bicyclist Ordinance, which won council approval. Once he stepped foot in the City Council chambers, he said he didn’t want to leave.
“I really enjoy this process of being here in this room in the public arena, and people debating and arguing and trying to change, you know, policy,” Thomas said.
After former Councilperson Barbara Hoppe mentioned the Fourth Ward’s open seat in 2013, Thomas ran for the position, won the election and was sworn in.
He wouldn’t leave the role for nine years — his third term comes to an end on Monday.
This month, Thomas’ name did not appear on the city election ballot. Instead, he looked forward to allowing someone new to take over.
“I think that you can stay on the council too long. I think nine years is a long time,” said Thomas, who announced Oct. 1 that he would not seek another term.
The moral compass of the City Council
Michael Trapp, who worked closely with Thomas as Columbia’s Second Ward representative from 2012-2020, says the council will lose the aspect of humility that Thomas has brought to the table.
“He will always support the thing that is going to be the most sustainable and the most just,” Trapp said. “That is going to be a loss. Others will have to step up and be that moral center.”
The morality that Trapp speaks of has been an accomplishment Thomas is proud of. One of the biggest things that changed for him since the beginning of his time on the council is the importance of equity, Thomas said.
“I don’t think I really understood in 2013 how much certain groups in this country and in other countries in the world had been systematically disadvantaged over generations,” Thomas said. “I hadn’t given it as much thought as I wish I had.”
In 2017, his morality and desire for equity showed when he and Trapp worked on the creation of the Columbia Community Land Trust, which, according to its website, exists to “permanently steward land to preserve investments in housing affordability.”
“I’m very glad we managed to create that organization,” Thomas said.
Especially in recent times, differing ways to approach equity and equality have been at the center of Thomas’ policy — and council debates.
“I think I got to the point where I now sort of see how inequality baked into the status quo sustains itself over and over again,” Thomas said.
He said that between ARPA funds and ward reapportionment, this past term has been particularly contentious. There have been moments of council members talking over each other, arguing strongly for how to spend the one-time infusion of special federal ARPA funds, for example. There have been failed motions he offered or supported to steer the city in the directions he felt were most important.
When First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler created a resolution earlier this year allocating 100% of federal ARPA funds for COVID-19 relief to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, Thomas was quick to support it.
“I made a decision when I read the federal description of the ARPA funds that I wanted this to go as directly as possible to provide assistance to people at the bottom and to provide that kind of pathway out of poverty,” Thomas said.
Thomas has also worked closely with community activists toward achieving common goals.
“I’m proud of all the activist groups and the community that have kept the pressure on,” he said.
And groups in the community are thankful for him.
At the March 21 council meeting, community members Martha Brownlee-Duffeck and Barbara Jefferson presented Thomas with praise for being, as Brownlee-Duffeck said, “a person who truly lives his values,” offering him a number of T-shirts with the names of community supporters for him to wear as he cycles.
“That was really, really amazing, totally unexpected,” Thomas said.
Local Motion Chief Development Officer Annette Triplett serves on the Climate and Environment Commission and referenced Thomas’ help with the CATSO 2050 Long-Range Transportation plan.
“Ian was really helpful in crafting a letter of support from City Council to CATSO that supported the changes (to the plan) that the Climate and Environment Commission called for,” Triplett said.
Taking a long-term view
To many, Thomas was more than just a public servant. Over the years, he and Trapp developed a friendship.
“Ian and I would have happy hours at Broadway Brewery,” Trapp said. “He’s truly a good and sincere person and stays pretty positive.”
Fowler said that what she appreciates most about Thomas is his desire to look at what’s best for Columbia in the long term.
“I will miss him,” Fowler said. “I will appreciate that he has the longer view after nine years on council.”
That long view was on display at Thomas’ last council session on April 4 when the council approved the rezoning, plat and design adjustment of a 532-lot development along Sinclair Road in south Columbia.
Thomas lauded what he termed “probably the most future-looking development I’ve seen in my nine years on the council.” He then spent more than five minutes pointing to the lens of details that he views development through: mixed use, mixed income, a walkable business district, schools that children can walk to, the potential for a transit node, roundabouts and pedestrian walkways across major roads, and 8-foot-wide pedways providing good flow through the neighborhood.
“It’s how communities should be developing now,” he said with obvious satisfaction.
Fowler points to the guidance Thomas has provided her through the processes of the council. They sat next to each other in meetings for the year their terms overlapped.
“It’s amazing how much communication you have when you sit next to somebody during the meeting,” Fowler said.
When Fowler introduced her resolution on ARPA funds, Thomas co-sponsored and guided her through the process, which involved input from an additional 15 members of the community. She said Thomas was especially helpful with choosing proper terminology for the resolution.
“When Ian and I got to work on that together, he explained to me the context (of the importance of word choice) and how we can carry that forward,” Fowler said.
Now that his time on the council dais is up, Thomas and his wife are looking forward to future endeavors outside of Columbia. Their love for the outdoors is taking them up north to Minneapolis.
“Early in the pandemic, we decided that summer of ’22 was when we were going to (move),” Thomas said.
He plans on continuing to work for America Walks, a voice on walkable communities working to increase demand for public places that allow walkability, as director of state and local programs.
“I’ll probably be getting involved in the local bike transit movement. Minneapolis is a great city for alternative transportation, which is a part of the draw for me,” Thomas said.