Three candidates, including a Republican incumbent who was appointed to the position, are competing for a four-year term as Missouri attorney general.
The attorney general is the state’s chief legal officer, representing and providing legal advice to state agencies, defending challenges to state laws and enforcing civil laws, according the website for the office.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Eric Schmitt
Hometown: Kirkwood
Age: 45
Party: Republican
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Juris doctorate from St. Louis University; graduated cum laude from Truman State University
Campaign website: schmittformissouri.com
Social media: Facebook @AttorneyGeneralSchmitt, Twitter @Eric_Schmitt, Instagram @agericschmitt
Background: Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt, who was state treasurer at the time, to succeed Josh Hawley as attorney general after Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Schmitt had previously served two terms as a state senator. Schmitt hopes to reduce violent crime, address the backlog of sexual assault test kits and combat the opioid epidemic and human trafficking. He has partnered with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and the Human Trafficking task force.
He says on his campaign website that he plans to hold tech companies like Facebook and Google accountable for consumer privacy.
Rich Finneran
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 36
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Undergraduate degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with highest honors in 2005; law degree from Washington University in 2008
Campaign website: richfinneran.com
Social media: Facebook @FinneranforMissouri, Twitter @richfinneran
Background: Received the David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation in 2016
Finneran believes politics should not interfere with prosecuting criminals, defending victims, eliminating corruption and protecting consumers. “I know how important it is that politics not get in the way of enforcing the law fairly and equally,” he said.
Health care and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are the most important issues for voters to focus on at the moment, he said. He wants to protect people from losing coverage for pre-existing conditions and believes children should be allowed to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26.
Finneran also supports equal pay for women and says he would combat inequality by reviewing salaries inside the Attorney General’s Office.
Kevin Babcock
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 58
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Former flight attendant
Education: Associate degree from St. Louis Community College; Bachelor of Arts in management from Webster University, 2005; law degree from St. Louis University, 2008
Background: Babcock ran for the Third District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008 and for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 1994, 2002 and 2006.