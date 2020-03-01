HOWIE HAWKINS
Age: 67
Hometown: Syracuse, New York
Biographical information: Hawkins has been involved in a social movement for peace, justice, fair labor, the environment and working-class politics since 1967. In 1972, Hawkins was drafted and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, but he continued to organize movements against the Vietnam War. He attended Dartmouth College in the early 1970s, then worked in construction, where he focused on energy efficiency and solar and wind installations. In 1991, Hawkins moved to Syracuse, where he has been active in supporting unions and the working class. Hawkins identifies himself as one of the original organizers of the Green Party and the first candidate to embrace a full Green New Deal.
Priorities: Hawkins wants to increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour in 2020 and to $30 per hour by 2030 and wants to provide a guaranteed income above the poverty line and comprehensive public health care. He wants the United States to have 100% clean energy by 2030, to cut the military budget by 75% and to end the war on drugs and mass incarceration.
DARIO HUNTER
Age: 36
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Party affiliation: Green
Biographical information: Hunter grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey. He earned a bachelor's degree in history at Princeton University, a bachelor's degree of laws at the University of Windsor, a juris doctorate at the University of Detroit Mercy and a master's degree of laws at Wayne State University. Hunter has been a high school English teacher, a school administrator and a community college instructor. He has also served as a member of the Youngstown, Ohio, Board of Education.
Priorities: Hunter wants to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour, provide full employment through a Green New Deal, provide tuition-free education from grade school through college and make the transition to 100% renewable energy and single-payer health care. He also wants to end the war on drugs and mass incarceration, cut military spending and establish a federal Department of Peace.
DAVID ROLDE
Age: 52
Hometown: Weston, Massachusetts
Biographical information: Rolde became active in politics after 9/11, when he became “horrified by the pro-war patriotism.” Rolde is secretary of the Greater Boston Chapter of the Green-Rainbow Party, a party designed as an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties. It says it promotes policies to support the public’s interests.
Priorities: Rolde opposes U.S. imperialism and war. On his campaign website, Rolde says he wants to eliminate the U.S. military and the weapons industry. In terms of economics, Rolde promotes socialism with public control of resources. He wants to stop corporations from producing genetically modified organisms, “toxic vaccines” and 5G technology. He also opposes fluoridated water, euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.