A Republican with a career in TV news, a Democrat running a virtual campaign and a Libertarian focused on financial issues are the choices for northern Boone County residents in this year’s 4th Congressional District race.
The candidates: Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr.
The seat is open because Vicky Hartzler — the district’s representative since 2011 — tried to make the jump to the U.S. Senate but lost in the Republican primary for that seat.
Adding to the change is the fact that southern Boone County was dropped from the district by legislative redistricting earlier this year, so Boone County’s influence has been halved.
Mark Alford
Before starting his campaign, Alford was a television reporter and television anchor for 35 years in cities such as Kansas City, Houston and Dallas. He is a self-described lifelong conservative and said he attempted to bring the truth to the American people with his reporting.
Supporting Missouri farmers is one of the main focus points in Alford’s campaign. This year Congress will address a new farm bill, a process that occurs every five years that contains programs to aid American farmers.
One program that Alford supports is the expansion of rural broadband.
“Right now we have 17% of the rural area in the 4th Congressional District that has broadband,” Alford said. “The goal is to expand broadband to every home and every farm in the state of Missouri.”
Although some federal ARPA funds for COVID-19 relief are going into rural broadband expansion, Alford wants more for this effort. On top of ARPA funding, Alford wants to use additional labor, materials and more funding from the farm bill to make rural broadband accessible across Missouri.
Alford also observes a labor shortage that he aims to fix.
“We have a border that is not secure and 3 million illegal aliens coming across our border each year,” Alford said. “But yet we have a labor shortage of legal immigrants who can do the work to fill the jobs to get business done on our farms, in our meat packing plants [and] in our industries.” Alford said he wants to look into year-round visa programs to help address this labor shortage.
Alford said he is not just running to push his own agenda but to listen to what people want.
“The idea is to be a voice for the people,” Alford says. “At heart I am a storyteller and I listen to people. I take that information and then help get things done. We are going to be problem solvers in Washington. We are going to be problem solvers in our district.”
Jack Truman
Democratic nominee Truman is a self-described liberal conservative, saying that he holds liberal beliefs but still believes in some conservative values.
Truman is an Army veteran and has an extensive background in the arts. For both the stage and film, Truman writes, acts and directs. He additionally taught theater at Minnesota State University and is planning an independent film festival in Los Angeles which he has run since 2019.
One aspect of his campaign he emphasizes is that he wants to separate himself from the title of “politician.” He encourages his supporters to not donate money towards his campaign.
“I am not a politician. I am just a regular person who works regular jobs who gets by just like everybody else. I think it is going to take regular people in government to change things,” Truman says. “I am basically running a self-funded campaign. ... Times are tough (and) I think people need their money.”
Truman’s campaign is virtual instead of in-person. Truman has not received the COVID-19 vaccine due to personal and religious reasoning and wants to keep Missouri residents safe rather than campaigning door-to-door.
One of his top priorities is to protect children’s health and education. Truman said that he believes that America’s youth is the future.
He also supports pro-choice legislation, helping people economically in terms of inflation, the protection of seniors and veterans, and he wants to focus on immigration and helping the environment.
Truman supports the right to bear arms but said he believes that access to certain kinds of guns should be controlled.
“Being a veteran, I do support our right to bear arms. At the same time, I believe in gun control,” Truman says. “Assault weapons in my opinion are not guns, they’re weapons. They were designed for war.”
Truman also wants to emphasize one additional point: He has no blood relation to former President Harry Truman, even though they are both from the same hometown, Lamar.
Randy Langkraehr
Langkraehr is the secretary of the state committee of the Missouri Libertarian Party.
His major priority if he is elected is to focus on the issue of national debt.
“My first and only goal if I was elected would be to get our budget balanced, get repayment plans set up and to quit borrowing trillions of dollars,” Langkraehr says.
He said that he wants to emphasize that he has a background in working with money, whether it be accounting, real estate or markets. Because of that background he said he wants to let voters know that he could be the right person to get the U.S. back on track in terms of financial responsibility.