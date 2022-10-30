Mark Alford, Randy Langkraehr and Jack Truman are the three candidates in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District election this year.

Alford, a Republican, and Truman, a Democrat, won their party’s respective primaries in August. This is Truman’s second time running for the seat after losing the Democratic primary in 2016 to Gordon Christensen.

Mark Alford

Mark Alford
Randy Langkraehr

Randy Langkraehr
Jack Truman

Jack Truman
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you