Mark Alford, Randy Langkraehr and Jack Truman are the three candidates in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District election this year.
Alford, a Republican, and Truman, a Democrat, won their party’s respective primaries in August. This is Truman’s second time running for the seat after losing the Democratic primary in 2016 to Gordon Christensen.
Randy Langkraehr, a Libertarian candidate, is also on the ballot this year.
The 4th District seat has been held by Republican Vicky Hartzler since 2011. Hartzler put in a bid for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s open seat and lost in the GOP primary to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Here’s a look at the current nominees for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.
Mark Alford
Residence: Kansas City.
Age: 59
Party: Republican.
Occupation: Worked as news co-anchor at FOX4 News in Kansas City until 2021. Prior to that, he worked as an anchor for the FOX News affiliate in Dallas and the NBC News affiliate in Houston.
Education: Attended Baytown Sterling High School prior to attending the University of Texas where he ended up perusing a career in television rather than finishing his degree.
Background: Before running for office, Alford worked as a conservative reporter and co-anchor for FOX4 News and was previously an anchor for Fox and NBC news affiliates in Texas. If elected, he plans to focus on issues such as rural broadband and labor shortages in Boone County. Alford plans to be, “a strong conservative voice for Missouri,” according to his campaign website, and hopes hopes that every farmer in Boone County can have access to broadband.
Randy Langkraehr
Residence: Warrensburg.
Age: 61
Party: Libertarian.
Occupation: Owner of three different businesses: a tax and bookkeeping office, a marketing company and a real estate office. He was previously a medication technician.
Education: After earning his associate’s degree, he attended Central Missouri State University where he received a bachelor’s degree.
Background: Langkraehr’s campaign is mainly focused financial issues. One issue he focuses on within his campaign is the trillions of dollars in debt that he says the U.S. government has yet to pay off. He believes the country should have a stronger financial responsibility.
Jack Truman
Residence: Lamar.
Age: 57
Party: Democrat.
Occupation: Truman is a writer, actor and director for both the stage and film. He is also an Army veteran and recently taught theater at Minnesota State University. Currently, he is planning an independent film festival in Los Angeles as a part time job.
Education: Attended Lamar High School, earned a bachelor’s degree at Missouri Southern State University in 1994 along with a graduate degree in 2022 from Minnesota State University.
Background: Truman is a self described liberal conservative. Truman supports pro-choice legislation and wants Americans to have the right to bear arms, but feels that the access to assault rifles should be controlled. Another main goals of his virtual campaign is to help protect children’s health and education.