In almost every conversation someone has with Randy Minchew, his family is mentioned.
He prides himself in his family, and likes to say it shows the “Softening of Randy,” as his children and grandchildren have made him the man he is today.
“While you’re raising your kids, your kids are raising you and training you and teaching you and softening you up and really developing your view of things,” Minchew said.
Minchew and his wife raised seven kids through their 42 years of marriage. Three of them are a family members’ children.
“My sister-in-law had issues in life, and so we raised her three kids for the last five years of their school life,” he said.
Minchew grew up in Surfside, Texas, and his early life was not ideal. He comes from a history of abuse and an unstable family life. Now 63, Minchew has been sober for 46 years after struggling with drug addiction from a young age.
“I started getting high when I was 10 years old. I was being physically abused. I’ve been sexually abused, and I was not being parented well,” Minchew said.
Family life and struggles
When he and his wife Sydney started their family, they made one thing clear: They would never hit their children.
“One of the things I said was I will not touch my children in anger, and the benefit of that now is so great,” Minchew said. “I have the joy of having all of these people around me who are not afraid of me physically.”
Although Minchew has seen his fair share of troubles, he has persevered. During his 27 years living in Columbia, he has been an active member in business and charity organizations. Now, he believes, it is time to be the next mayor of Columbia.
“I think I make a good leader,” says Minchew. “That’s really the role of the mayor. It’s not managing, it’s leading.”
Minchew, a conservative, faces three progressive candidates — Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and David Seamon — in the April 5 municipal elections.
He has seen great successes in his businesses, but also has seen extreme lows. During the 2008 financial crisis, Minchew said he lost his home due to his failed The Scoop frozen custard shops.
“The business was ... leveraged against real estate that I own, and we knew that it was going to take quite a bit to get to ice cream stores off the ground,” Minchew said.
Minchew had to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy.
“I didn’t have the assets to hang on. I didn’t have the resources to keep the business afloat. And it failed,” Minchew said. “It wasn’t necessarily anything I did, but it just humbled me that you know, I’m not Superman.”
Through that loss, he found compassion for others around him who were struggling.
“It also gives you compassion for other people who struggle with business or wife or their kids or whatever. It’s just a weird thing, because ... failure can either harden you or can soften you, and for me it softened me,” Minchew said.
Politics and business leadership
This will be Minchew’s third time running for a seat on the City Council. He said he has always looked at issues from a business perspective to see how the problems could be resolved.
“It’s kind of that entrepreneur thought of, you know, I can make this mousetrap better,” Minchew said.
His first run was in 2015 for Sixth Ward council seat, but he dropped out of the race because of similar stances to another candidate. His second run was in 2021 for the Sixth Ward seat again but was unsuccessful.
In regards to that race, Minchew said “Losing is not foretelling your future.”
Since Minchew moved to Columbia in 1994, he has been on seven different boards for a variety of committees and philanthropic businesses. He has also been a part of four different businesses in the city, with positions ranging from founder to vice president.
Out of all the boards he has been on, Minchew said Phoenix Programs has been the most fulfilling. Phoenix Programs is a substance abuse treatment center in Columbia that focuses on continued care for those with addiction and mental illnesses.
“Because of my background, that’s probably the coolest thing for me is to see people come through our program and change their life. And so I really enjoy that,” he said.
Minchew has been on the boards of directors for Phoenix Programs, Love Columbia, Social Lemonade, BC Baseball, Columbia Youth Football League, and Grade A Plus: Academic Support and Enrichment Programs.
On the business side, he has been the vice president of business development for Deline Holdings, owner of Hashtag Enterprises, founder of Missouri Gold Post Magazine and formerly owned Swift Companies.
Greg Deline, owner of Deline Holdings, has worked with Minchew on various projects. He met Minchew while they were both on the board of Love Columbia.
“I feel like I’m in a parade when he’s around — you know? He knows a lot of people,” Deline said. “I think that’s the key — that he does a very good job of networking.”
Deline added that Minchew’s unique style of thinking helps him find different ways to solve complex issues.
“His ability to look at a problem and then figure out the best place to go to solve that problem,” Deline said, “usually that involves networking and relationships with somebody that (you) may be familiar with.”
A longtime friend of Minchew, Woody Simmons, said he admires Minchew’s ability to listen and understand others and believes this is what makes him a good leader.
“He’s not demanding, not too forceful. But I look at him as a guy who, you know, takes in all the different aspects of the issues and tries to figure out what’s best. And that’s what I think entrepreneurs do,” Simmons said.
Preparing for the future
Through every obstacle Minchew has faced, he has found a way to move through it. He said the reason he is so involved in the community is because of his work through the 12-step program during his journey of sobriety.
“One of the things you learn in the 12-step program is the 12 steps; you give back to the people. You were helped, so now you help,” Minchew said. “I feel like it’s my responsibility then to turn around and give back and, you know — nonprofit organizations need oversight, they need smart thinking.”
Minchew doesn’t view his past battles with addiction as a moral failure, and if it wasn’t for a teen support group he joined, he says he would have never been saved.
“It was kids I can hang out with that weren’t getting high. And so that’s really what saved me was that it was just an alternative to the people I was hanging around. And you know I got clean,” Minchew said.
Minchew is the only traditionally conservative candidate in the race, but he said he believes that shouldn’t be a factor in his leadership and qualifications. He said he doesn’t consider himself a conservative in this sense, but a realist.
He said government accountability is important when discussing the issues facing Columbia. The mayor is only in office for three years, and accountability follows afterward, he said.
Minchew has a “get-it-done” attitude when approaching issues facing Columbia. He wants to see projects completed, and through his years of experience, he believes he can get that done.
“And in 64 years, I’ve learned what you can get done and what you can’t get done,” Minchew said. “And how to work with teams and get people motivated.”