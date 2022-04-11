There was no change to the Third Ward council race tie following the first stage of election certification on Monday morning.
Both Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala have received 1,102 votes. Candidates can request a recount within seven days after the full certification process is complete, County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.
The certification panel went over one provisional ballot and one additional absentee ballot as it began work. Neither ballot came from the Third Ward, so there was no impact on those vote totals.
The full certification process for the entire municipal election is not finished. The certification panel worked through selected precincts until 2:30 p.m. Monday and will continue auditing precincts on Tuesday. The hand audit of 5% of precincts is standard procedure for all elections, Lennon said.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady and an ally sat in audience with a handful of press at the County Clerk's office while two election judges went through the provisional ballots. Lovelady declined to comment after the tie was confirmed.
Lennon said that once certified, the election results go to the Columbia City Clerk. Lennon said that either candidate could request a full recount at no cost and with no need for a court order or other steps. If none is requested, the City Clerk has the power to call a special election.
Skala said he has little interest in requesting a recount. He said he does not suspect any irregularities in the election procedure.
Lovelady gave no comment on his intentions to request a recount.
Once the formal audit began, election judges dumped paper ballots out of blue canvas bags onto tables to be sorted. They were required to total the results of the paper ballots and make sure the numbers match machine totals taken on election night.
This process is complicated because residents voted in different elections last Tuesday: the mayoral race, council races and ballot measures. Judges must go race-by-race to certify the totals of each.
Judges broke the ballots down into stacks of ten to help the process along. Still, it took several hours to get through the results of one precinct.
When the audit session ended for the day, Director of Elections Art Auer said they group had verified paper ballots for the Boone County proposition and the Columbia mayoral race for two of the three precincts. Precincts selected for the audit came from the Fifth and Sixth wards and the county.
“We’re just going to leave everything where it is right now and pick up tomorrow morning,” Auer said. “It’s gonna sit in here, it’s a secure room.”
Lennon said there has never been a tie in a city of Columbia election.
If no candidate requests a recount, the Third Ward council seat could appear on the Aug. 2 ballot — the next regular election. Skala would keep his position as Third Ward councilperson until one of the two candidates is elected, according to Sydney Olson, the city public information officer.
State law allows in some cases for the option of drawing lots. Skala said last week that he would not be interested in the option and imagines Lovelady would not be either.
“It’s an even chance,” Skala said. “It might be fine for football. I’m not sure it’s good for public service.”
Contributing: Allie Feinberg