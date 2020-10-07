Missouri voters have until 5 p.m. today to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
State residents must be at least 17½ years of age to register by mail, online or in person at the Boone County Clerk's Ooffice.
To register by mail, voter registration forms must be mailed to the Boone County Clerk's office at 801. E. Walnut St., Room 236, Columbia, MO 65201. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 7.
Printable registration forms can be found on the clerk's website, and postcard registration forms can be found at a number of locations in Boone County.
Missouri residents also have the option to register to vote online on both the Boone County Clerk and Missouri Secretary of State websites.
To register in person, voters can visit the Boone Country Clerk's office or Boone County Government Center in Columbia, and at the city clerks' offices in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville, Rocheport or Sturgeon, according to official county information..
Missouri voters can make sure they are registered to vote Nov. 3 by using the Check Your Voter Registration tool on the Missouri Secretary of State website.