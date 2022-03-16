Candidates for mayor and City Council seats outlined their approaches Wednesday to issues impacting the city’s residents with disabilities.
Their comments came in a forum sponsored by the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition designed to focus attention on issues particular to their community.
Mayoral candidates Barbara Buffaloe and David Seamon both expressed the need for the City Council to utilize the city’s Disability Commission and the importance of accessibility in public transit.
Buffaloe emphasized that accessibility is rooted in infrastructure. She said Columbia’s infrastructure is very “car-centric” and needs to consider how people move in the built environment.
Seamon said that his first priority in office regarding transit would be accessibility in transportation. He mentioned the 24-hour period it takes to schedule a paratransit ride.
“If you need to go see the doctor or something, you can’t do it if you have to wait to the next day,” Seamon said. “That limits our (disabled community’s) ... ability to live spontaneous lives.”
Buffaloe said that the city should start looking at public transit as a “talent attractor” as well as a part of social justice. She said that the transit system needs fair wages for drivers, shorter wait times and wider reach. She said no one should wait more than ten minutes between buses.
Seamon described riding a city bus with his daughters and waiting up to an hour and a half for a bus while he pulled his daughters in a wagon. He noticed that the lack of sidewalk between stops would impede wheelchair use.
“If a stop is not in a place where I feel comfortable pulling a wagon, I can’t honestly ask the wheelchair user to get to that stop,” Seamon said.
Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath emphasized that long commutes caused by delays in the transit system create an equity issue and take families and their lives.
She elaborated that bus trips can take one to two hours and that they shouldn’t take longer than twice the time it takes to travel across town in a car, roughly 20 minutes.
When the question turned to crime, Seamon called for the city to reevaluate how the police interact with disabled people. He named some prominent victims of state violence who had disabilities and stated that 50% of people killed by law enforcement have a disability.
He stressed the need of police training for interacting with people with disabilities, including invisible disabilities as well as the need for wraparound services for those who suffer trauma from law enforcement interactions.
He also spoke about the need to train paratransit drivers on the array of needs of people with disabilities.
Buffaloe said the city needs to consider unconscious bias in both police response to calls and city employees’ interactions with diverse communities.
“How can we respond with humanity and then take appropriate action from there?” Buffaloe said.
In discussing violent crimes against people with disabilities, Heath brought up the possibility of a incorporating some sort of buddy system.
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew did not attend the forum.
Council Candidates
City Council candidates outlined their positions on public accessibility at city meetings.
Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster said that an option of virtual attendance at council meetings would be “extremely significant.” Such an option of virtual attendance would take the stress off transportation as an issue, he said.
Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala mentioned that the city’s Disability Commission has supported broadband expansion as an accessibility solution and that the city has been working on the issue.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady urged the city to begin the “trial and error” process of allowing virtual access to city meetings.
“If there are people out there that want to be of government, why are we holding them back?” Lovelady said.
Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman included the long hours of council meetings as an accessibility issue as a mother. She said that Ann Arbor, Michigan, has one-hour council meetings.
Skala challenged her assertion that meetings could be shorter, saying regulations governing meetings are a matter of Missouri law.
The coalition asked council candidates about how the city’s trash issues impact those with disabilities.
Skala said his preference would be to put roll carts on a referendum to not “disenfranchise” those that voted to ban them.
Lovelady pointed out a “communication issue” on the lack of information about the city’s accessibility resources with trash pick up. He said trash should take a “hybrid” solution of roll carts and bags.
Pefferman said that trash shouldn’t be such a hard issue in a city of Columbia’s size and that other cities have solved that problem.