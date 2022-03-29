Rachel Proffitt moved to Columbia in 2016 and didn’t know that some cities did not use roll carts for household trash.
“When we came here, we were kind of like ‘Well, where’s the garbage can?’” Proffitt recalled.
Her family’s landlord had to explain that trash in Columbia goes on the curb in bags.
That same year — 2016 — is when 54% of city voters said they wanted roll carts banned from Columbia’s curbs.
Chuck Headley, a member of the Solid Waste Advocacy Group, thought the vote sent a direct message to City Council.
“If citizens have said that they want to leave it this way, then what are the reasons for not doing it this way?” he asked in a story published in the Missourian at the time.
But that vote and its impact are now a point of contention. To make matters worse for Proffitt, the city suspended curbside recycling in 2021.
“That was kind of the last straw,” Proffitt said.
That pushed her to become the organizer and founder of the Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts Facebook group.
City hall was crowded March 21 as members of the community came out to watch as the City Council was formally presented with certification of a petition seeking to repeal the city ordinances prohibiting roll cart usage that were enacted following the 2016 referendum.
The potential repeal comes after a petition signed by 3,244 people reached the city clerk’s desk Feb. 7.
Roll cart opponents are girding for another battle — and some citizens and candidates are concerned about reopening the roll cart question.
In a forum held by the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition, Third Ward Council Member Karl Skala assured those listening that the issue would be resolved soon.
Skala will have the most immediate impact on the roll cart debate of any candidate running in the April 5 election. City Council is expected to decide at its regular meeting April 4 whether to vote to remove the roll cart ban or to put it on the August ballot for voters to decide again.
“The solution is on the horizon, and we will decide one way or another,” he said.
Currently, the city uses a modified “Pay As You Throw” program. According to the City of Columbia website, the program “encourages conservation and improves working condition for staff.”
Residents receive bag vouchers twice a year. In January, vouchers include two vouchers for 26-count rolls of trash bags and two vouchers for 18-count rolls of recycling bags. In June, community members get two vouchers for trash bags and one for recycling bags.
“You can help us reduce costs by redeeming vouchers only when you need additional bags,” the city’s website said.
Residents may purchase additional bags in rolls of five for $10.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady thinks “paying as you throw” is unfair to struggling community members.
“Let’s do away with this paying for the trash bags, right now, because the people who are living in poverty, who are struggling to pay rent and lights and gas, how are they going to afford trash bags,” Lovelady asked at one forum.
Unlike Columbia, many cities of its size use roll carts to collect trash. Some examples:
- Lawrence, Kansas, another city with its state’s flagship public university, uses roll carts. The city collects trash on a weekly basis, with a monthly fee paid to the city based on the size of the cart. The city also offers different sized carts for different residence sizes, with a marginal increase in the monthly fee.
- Urbana, Illinois, also uses roll carts, but contracts waste management to seven different firms. Residents can choose between “haulers” that provide roll carts or ones that accept cans supplied by the individual household.
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama, another city similar in size to Columbia and with a public university, mandates that all city residents use the city trash service. Their website indicates that they use roll carts.
Monica Lee, a member of the Roll Carts Facebook group, said she thinks the roll carts are more efficient.
“The machine just picks it up, compared to those workers having (to collect). There’s just a lot of benefits that we will have from the roll cart system,” Lee said.
Barbara Buffaloe, the mayoral candidate who is the city’s former sustainability manager, said that the tension surrounding trash pickup is a result of inaction from previous council members.
“It’s not viewed from council as a crisis, even though for residents, it is,” Buffaloe said. “People feel bad about taking their trash bag and putting it into another trash bag and placing it at the end of the curb.”
Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster agrees, saying the intensity over the issue displays a deep lack of trust in city government.
Buffaloe is among several candidates who have suggested a hybrid system that includes roll carts, which lend themselves to automatic collection and trash bags depending on the desires and limitations of specific neighborhoods. For example, bags might be better for older neighborhoods with narrower streets, while roll carts could be more adaptable in newer planned developments in the outer parts of the city.
Columbia Public Schools Board member David Seamon suggested the city adopt a system that uses different types of roll carts for different neighborhoods.
“I believe that roll carts that are different sizes for different homes and different structures of neighborhoods,” Seamon said. “And allowing for exceptions for our neighbors that are disabled and seniors.”
Mayoral candidate and wellness business owner Tanya Heath suggested a hybrid approach with different trash bags for different events.
“We have to respect the twice-voted people who want trash bags. We have to respect that. We need to talk to the current garbage collectors to see what their idea is to make trash collection better,” Heath said.
Skala agreed with the idea of respecting voters’ 2016 decision.
“My preference would be a public referendum so it’s not to disenfranchise the voters in 2016 who voted to ban roll carts.” Skala said. “Now we can debate or argue about whether that’s good idea or bad idea. There are pluses and minuses to both of those things.”
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew said the first thing he would do regarding trash issues is getting rid of the trash bag mandate.
“Let everybody put five five bags out — they can’t weigh over 50 pounds. And you can’t put a couch or a stove out there. Just use your consumption trash,” Minchew said. “That would solve a couple of things.”
Fourth Ward City Council candidate Erica Pefferman is in favor of making a decision and moving on from the issue completely.
“I will say that it doesn’t have to be this hard; you know, a lot of these things just don’t have to be this hard,” Pefferman said, noting many communities have resolved the trash disposal issue without so much angst.
All candidates agreed on making sure sanitation workers and city employees get a say in the issue, as they feel they do not currently.
Grievances from community members extend past the actual method of trash collection.
A 2015 report issued by former city manager John Glascock and former sustainability manager Buffaloe said there was a 78-79% turnover in sanitation staffing. It also showed that the city spent, on average, $350,000 a year on worker’s comp.
Buffaloe said turnover rates are a result of dangers on the job.
“We’re losing money running an inefficient system. We’re losing people because they’re getting hurt or leaving jobs,” she said.
Lee believes roll carts are better for workers, both for safety and work condition.
“It’s such hard work, and we pay a lot for worker compensation. In terms of safety and work condition, (roll carts) are good for workers,” Lee said.
Columbia also suffers from a lack of employees. In February, the Solid Waste Utility was facing 19 vacancies. One reason was that all trash collectors were required to hold commercial driver licenses because anyone in a truck crew was expected to be able to drive the truck.
In an attempt to rectify this employee shortage, the council passed an ordinance reclassifying four of those vacant positions so that people could be hired to just pick up the trash, not drive the truck. That change, in theory, would help improve recruitment and retention of employees.