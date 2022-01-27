Third and Fourth Ward City Council candidates spoke Thursday on issues ranging from policing and mental health resources, to trash collection and distribution of American Rescue Act funds.
The forum, hosted by the Columbia Board of Realtors, is the first of many this year as candidates promote themselves to voters ahead of the April 5 city elections.
Trash collection
Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala and his opponent Roy Lovelady agreed that roll carts should go back on the ballot.
Skala called the “pay as you throw” system “essential” to keep trash collection sustainable for the city and suggested that it could remain in place with roll carts.
He broke down the cost of city trash bags by relating it to the cost of use of the landfill, labor and material costs. Lovelady countered that the cost of bags are a strain on low-income households.
“What we’re doing isn’t working,” Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman said. “In my business, if we’re utilizing a system that’s not working you have to get creative and innovative.”
Pefferman spoke in favor of privatizing trash collection with some pushback from Skala and Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster.
Policing
“Police are under a lot of scrutiny — and frankly, there’s good reason for that scrutiny,” Foster said. “But this gives us a great opportunity to review and ask ‘what do we want our police officers to do?’”
He and Pefferman agreed that long hours and poor compensation put a strain on Columbia police.
Lovelady said the role of police should be crime prevention, and that training is the central need of the department.
He said that “uncomfortable conversations” are necessary to improve relationships between communities of color and low-income neighborhoods and the police.
Skala said that community outreach events would promote neighborhood policing and crime prevention and that the pandemic has exacerbated the police staffing issues.
Pefferman said the city needs to be creative with police recruitment and foster retention of police officers through better hours and better compensation.
Behavioral Crisis Center
Candidates spoke about mental health services, seeing them as an alternative to police intervention and better behavioral health responses as a use for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Lovelady said that meeting people’s mental health and housing needs can create more positive and sustainable outcomes than arrests. He shared an anecdote about a man arrested for disturbing protestors with a knife who was released within 48 hours and repeated the behavior.
“The third time he actually was jailed instead of taken to the hospital,” Lovelady said. “So had this facility been open, then he may have seen a different outcome.”
ARPA Funds
Skala and Lovelady disagreed with Pefferman’s complaint about the city’s lack of speed in allocating ARPA funds.
While Pefferman agrees with the council’s process for deciding how to distribute the money, she criticized the city for not having used the first round of funding yet.
The other candidates said the city shouldn’t rush to spend money that presents such unique opportunities. Lovelady emphasized that the city has five years to spend it.
“We need to be sure that we spend it the right way,” Foster said.