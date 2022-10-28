The candidates competing for Boone County treasurer have a common goal in mind for a seat that has seen seven officers in 11 years: stability.
Dustin Stanton, 30, the most recent arrival to the seat, was appointed to the position in April after previous Treasurer Tom Darrough took an opportunity to work with a nonprofit. Stanton has emphasized his standing as current treasurer in reference to Boone County departments’ frequent changes in leadership.
Jenna Redel, 47, who is challenging Stanton for the position, has emphasized her near decade of experience within the county government, where she currently serves as director of Human Resources and Risk Management. Both Redel and Stanton have noted that seats will continue to flip regardless of the outcome of their race — Boone County will have a new presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds and auditor come January.
Because of this instability, “I think it’s important to continue to be the treasurer,” Stanton said during a League of Women Voters candidate forum Oct. 12.
“I’ve been here for nine (years),” Redel responded at that forum. “I love the Boone County government and I will stay as long as the Boone County voters put me in office.”
The treasurer is responsible for receiving, disbursing and investing all county funds, according to the office’s website. Boone County’s $100 million investment portfolio, which the treasurer manages, puts residents’ tax dollars to work to ensure the county’s cashflow needs can be met. The county’s investment policy, implemented in 2013, prioritizes legality, safety, liquidity and yield, in that order.
Although he has only been in the position for six months, Stanton has a long history in business. He first got into business at age 6, when he and his younger brother Austin founded Stanton Brothers Eggs. As treasurer, he has stepped away from his business’ day-to-day operations, but still does some accounting work at night.
Farming, to Stanton, signifies heritage and community, and the idea of working hard every single day. That idea guides how he has run Stanton Brothers Eggs, too.
“There’s really no holidays,” Stanton said. “Even if it’s the weekend, the chickens don’t care. They just keep laying eggs.”
The USDA designated Stanton’s business the largest free range egg operation in the country by the time he was 16 years old. And it all started with six chickens on the same Centralia farm his family has lived on since 1845.
Redel moved around as a child. She was born on a U.S. Air Force base in Misawa, Japan, eventually moved to California with her parents and then lived throughout the Midwest as she grew older.
But “Columbia is home,” Redel said.
Her parents divorced after her father was done with the military and then Redel lived with her mother, primarily. Her mother — a single mom who studied nursing while working multiple jobs in the ‘80s — is the one who inspires Redel’s work ethic.
“She taught cooking classes, she cleaned houses, she worked in catering and all sorts of other things just to try to make ends meet,” Redel said.
Her own experience would eventually mirror her mother’s. Redel studied law and business administration at MU while working as a police officer as a single mother herself.
Redel learned from her mother’s commitment to education that she should invest in a path that would not only allow her to support her family, but one that would fulfill her as well.
“That’s what I want my kid to see from me, too,” Redel said. “Not burning all of your energy in just anything, but in something that you care about.”
What Redel cares about is public service. She began her path in high school as a volunteer, helping people who had experienced domestic violence file emergency paperwork and get restraining orders. She also worked with people at hospitals who had experienced sexual assault.
As an MU Police Department officer, she said she served as a liaison between law enforcement and the Women’s Center, the Gaines/Odham Black Culture Center and the LGBTQ Resource Center. After graduating, Redel landed a position as an assistant attorney general in the civil litigation division, working cases against tobacco companies and for public employees whose pension funds were illegally withheld.
“I’m a helper,” Redel said. “I want to be of service. I’ve had a lot of opportunities and privileges in different areas. When that’s the situation that you’re in, it’s your responsibility to lift up other people and to try to make the world a better, fairer place.”
Stanton is also an MU alumni. His degree, a bachelor’s in agricultural business management, seems a perfect match for his resume. Apart from having run a business for 24 years, Stanton emphasized, he is the president of the Columbia Farmers Market, which was voted the best in the nation last year. He has also served as president of the Boone County Farm Bureau and as chairman for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness and Biosciences Committee.
Stanton was awarded the MU President’s Award for Student Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015. He had received the American Star in Agribusiness Award the year prior from the National Future Farmers of America. He said he was also recently certified by the Missouri County Treasurers’ Association.
Stanton said he considers himself a lifelong learner. While he learned “the ins and outs of books and numbers” at MU, where he said his coursework emphasized accounting and banking, he said the real-world application of his education has been critical to developing into a county official.
“It’s one thing to know the difference between debits and credits,” Stanton said. “It’s another thing to actually apply that and see that working out in the real world. I’ve been able to take both sides of that and transition into the treasury.”
Stanton said his appointment to the position came after prayers for direction and a “see where it goes” attitude. But he said the county’s return on investment has already increased from 0.8% to 1.3% with him at the helm of the treasury. He pointed out that those are unrestricted funds that can pay for safety, road management or any immediate county expenses.
He’s also been doing some things that fall outside of the treasurer’s 40-hour work week responsibilities. His outreach to local civics groups, such as Columbia’s Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, and neighborhood associations are a part of his strategy to increase transparency: Let people know what’s going on by answering their questions face-to-face.
“A lot of folks don’t know what’s going on because they never see the treasurer,” Stanton said. “But to be present, I think that is, or should be, a part of the job.”
Stanton also said he plans to work as an advocate for different stakeholder groups within the county. He said his Jefferson City connections would allow him to work to attract state and federal dollars for MU and broadband expansion better than Redel could.
“This is not a part of the job,” he said. “It’s something that I want to do as well.”
To Redel, the person for the job “has to have an anti-corruption commitment.” She said she picked that principle up during her days in the Police Corps, an intensive, ethics-focused academy that trained her to become an officer.
Redel said she intends to manage investments without outside influences and with a focus on the public.
“In the wrong hands, that office can do a lot of damage,” Redel said.
The county is transitioning to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for accounting. Stanton said the county will apply its current checks and balances to the new system, not create new ones. Redel said she has already helped develop this new system for several years and that the transfer of checks and balances to the new ERP system is a complicated task.
She said at the Oct. 12 forum that the Treasurer’s office should work in collaboration with the auditor in order to increase transparency and called for posting reports online daily.
Stanton responded at the forum that he would also support posting daily reports and that his office already shares a drive with the Auditor’s office.
“We are audited daily,” Stanton said.
While she is not the current treasurer, Redel said she has extensive experience working with county departments as the director of Human Resources and Risk Management. Because those interactions usually come when something is going wrong, she said the resulting discussions require trust. She wants to use that trust to guide the county’s departments on best practices for cash-handling.
Stanton, who is the Republican nominee, said he doesn’t see the treasurer as a partisan position. It’s an administrative position with abilities set by state statute, Stanton said, and he is already in the seat.
“To have that knowledge put in place and the connection already there, I think that is golden to continue to move the office forward,” he said.
But Redel said that knowledge can take up to five years to build. And that learning curve would be running alongside a time of instability in the county’s financial offices and the development of new checks and balances, she added.
“We can’t afford that right now,” Redel said.