Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly has collected slightly more money from Columbia donors than incumbent Brian Treece to finance his campaign, but the mayor nevertheless has received more than double Kelly’s total contributions.
Here is the campaign finance report Mayor Brian Treece submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday, eight days before next Tuesday's municipal election.
Campaign finance reports submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday, eight days before next Tuesday’s municipal election, show Treece had collected a total of $110,121 for his re-election campaign, while Kelly had received a total of $52,816. Treece reported having $33,744 remaining to spend; Kelly had $33,096.
Ethics Commission records show Kelly had received 218 contributions from Columbia residents totaling $49,531. Treece had collected $47,291 from 136 Columbia donors.
Treece also received $62,470 in contributions from outside Columbia, while Kelly got $3,260 from donors who don’t live in the city.
Here is the campaign finance report mayoral candidate Chris Kelly submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday, eight days before next Tuesday's municipal election.
Donations to Treece from political action committees and labor unions totaled $37,500. He also received $20,000 from Discovery Park developers’ limited liability corporations, owned by Jonathan and Nathan Odle, and $4,500 each from Environmental Risk Transfer, LLC and Missouri City Acquisition, LLC, both of which list the same address in St. Louis.
The Odles are also the developers of the Brookside apartments downtown and elsewhere. Their spokesman, Jack Cardetti, said they’re happy to support Treece.
“As a Columbia-based business, we believe that crime and public safety are the No. 1 long-term issue the town needs to address,” Cardetti said. “We are proud to stand with the Columbia police and firefighters in supporting the mayor.”
Treece said he thought public safety issues were the primary issue driving the Odles’ support.
“I think they rely on public safety to protect their significant investment in Columbia,” Treece said. “They have a number of properties downtown, in a growing part of town, and I’m proud to have their support.”
The Odle donations came in $4,000 payments from five different LLCs. Kelly said accepting that much money from a single developer is corruption.
As for the donations from Environmental Risk Transfer and Missouri City Acquisition, Treece said they reflect a shared concern about the environment.
Of the contributions Treece received from labor unions, $13,500 came from Teamsters locals. Treece’s lobbying firm, TreecePhillips, represents the union.
Kelly was critical of the amount Treece raised from unions, developers and out-of-town contributors. He said the Teamsters’ contributions were a clear confict of interest.
“Every penny we raised was from individual contributions, and 98 percent of my contributors are from Columbia or Boone County,” Kelly said. “The vast majority of my opponent’s money comes from political action committees and corporate contributions. He’s raised 10 times more money from developers than I have. ... His campaign report is a textbook example of the cancer of money in politics. You just don’t need $100,000 to run for the mayor of Columbia.”
Treece countered that when Kelly was running against Ed Robb for the 24th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2008, the two combined to raise more than $400,000. It was the most expensive House race in state history.
“That district had 7,000 voters, 33,000 people in it,” Treece said. “Columbia is at 120,000 people now. It’s the fourth largest city in the state. I don’t think the budget here is as out of whack as his last competitive state House race.”
“Campaigns are expensive, and modern sophisticated campaigns cost money,” Treece added. “...We have a very expensive media market. Postage costs have gone up. In his last race Chris Kelly raised close to $300,000, so I’m proud that I’m competitive.”
Treece also chided Kelly for accepting $1,000 from developer Shannon Sapp, “the very same developer that your paper said was buying council votes.”
Sapp is a partner in the planned Oakland Crossings development, for which Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas offered to approve rezoning if the developers would make a contribution to the Columbia Community Land Trust in support of affordable housing.
Treece’s largest donation, as previously reported, was $10,000 from St. Louis-based Carpenters Help in the Political Process. Kelly’s largest contribution came from Otto and Stella Maly. Otto Maly is president and director of special projects for The Kroenke Group.
MU biochemistry professor Dennis Lubahn pitched in $50 for Treece’s bid.
“I know them both. They’re both excellent people, I’ve just interacted with Brian more,” Lubahn said. “Let’s give him another term and see how he does. Chris has been around for a very, very long time.”
“We’re lucky this time to have two outstanding people running,” Lubahn continued. “You could flip a coin frankly between the two of them. I got to give it to Brian because he’s relatively new, and I’ve talked to him last.”
Treece donors also include former Columbia Police Chief Ernie Barbee ($100); Randy Coil of Coil Construction ($500), Missouri Manor Apartments, LLC ($700); Columbia South Real Estate, LLC ($975); and Falling Leaf, LLC ($850).
Treece said that overall he’s pleased with his campaign’s fundraising.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support in financial contributions but also the door to door,” he said. “People are enthusiastic, and I think our campaign finance report reflects that.”
Attorney Dan Viets, a champion for the reform of marijuana laws, gave $200 to Kelly’s campaign.
“We would be very fortunate to have him as our mayor,” Viets said. “I’ve known Chris for 40 years. I have very high respect for him. He’s been an excellent public servant in every job he’s held. I have no doubt he would do a wonderful job.... When he was a judge, I appeared in front of him many times and I always found him to be very professional, very efficient and very compassionate. And I think those are qualities that will serve us all very well when he’s the mayor.”
Viets said Kelly has long supported changes in marijuana laws. “And not a lot of politicians have the courage to come out on that issue.”
Former mayor Bob Pugh pitched in $2,000 for Kelly’s election bid. He said Kelly has strong leadership qualities and “knows what he’s talking about.”
Alley A Realty and downtown property owner John Ott gave Kelly’s campaign $500. He said he’s often voted for Kelly and noted that “most of the money Chris has raised were from people right here from Columbia and Bonne County.”Other Kelly donors include former Fifth Ward Councilman John John ($500); Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson ($100); UM Curator David Steelman ($100); Tom, Fran and Scott Atkins ($1,000 each); and Storagemart Partner owners Chris, Mike and Timothy Burnam ($1,000 each).
“I have never been happier to be in a political campaign as I am in this one,” Kelly said, “because I don’t always get the chance to resist this level of corruption. And I’m happy to have had the opportunity to fight against it.
“I’m an old man, but I’m never going to give in to this kind of politics.”
