Treece departs mayor's chair confident in the city's future

As many Columbia residents know, the first and third Monday nights of the month at City Hall can yield impassioned debates that occasionally run into the early morning.
After six years of gaveling those sessions open and closed, Mayor Brian Treece will no longer be obliged to attend those late-night events.
When asked about how he now will spend his Monday nights, Treece said he is not sure what to do with “all that time.”
Many other aspects of the mayor’s office also will leave Treece’s realm of responsibility on Monday evening as new mayor Barbara Buffaloe will take office.
As for free time, Treece said he hopes to pick up some new hobbies. He noted Moberly Area Community College’s new makerspace as a place he would like to take up membership.
“After touring that (the makerspace), there are some assets there — woodworking and 3D printing and laser engraving — that now that I have more time, I may want to master some of those skills,” Treece said.
Treece made sure to point out that the council does not just work on Mondays. He says his work has started on Thursday night when he receives and reads the agenda for the upcoming council meeting. He does this so he is prepared to answer questions on Friday for staff and press members alike.
His Sunday afternoons and evenings have been spent preparing for the council meetings. He then spends all of Monday and sometimes into Tuesday morning working with constituents and other council members.
“I meet with council members in the afternoon. I meet with the city manager at 4. We have a pre-council at 5, a work session at 6, council meetings at 7, and it is not unusual for it to go to 11:30 or midnight,” Treece said.
Treece announced in October that he would not run for his seat again. He said that he never had planned to be in office for two terms, and a variety of factors led him to officially decide to not run again.
“It’s a different city than it was with previous mayors who had served for 12 and 15 years. I appreciate anybody who’s willing to step up and do that, whether it’s at the council level or the mayor’s level,” Treece said.
Before he served as mayor, Treece was a member of the Historic Preservation Commission for 10 years. He said his experience in that position made him want to run for mayor because there was something to fight for.
“I would have preferred to have waited 10 years, maybe when I retired, to run. But I didn’t think there’d be anything left to fight over,” Treece said.
During his time on the Historic Preservation Commission, the city was going through a massive boom in population. It had to account for a growing student population in addition to a growing residential population.
Treece said he wanted to protect what makes Columbia “unique” while on the commission. To do so, he and others on the commission had to look at a variety of things that put Columbia’s “uniqueness” at risk.
“We’ve got thriving businesses and great restaurants and art galleries and something for everybody,” Treece said. “Not just pizza and T-shirt shops, but places that everybody can go to celebrate a birthday or an anniversary, or celebrate after a football game.”
Taking a formal approach
One of Treece’s characteristics on the council dais is his formality. He has constantly followed parliamentary rules during council meetings, which have strict regulations regarding when and how issues may be brought up for discussion or votes, who speaks and when, and how to address others while speaking.
Treece said this characteristic is intentional; he does it to make sure every citizen is heard and respected when they come before the council.
“It’s important to play by the rules; we have processes and procedures in place to allow everybody to be heard,” Treece said.
During some council meetings, members of the public have criticized Treece and other council members for their harsh responses to some sensitive topics that were on the agenda. Treece said that his responsibility is to the public and to make sure all ideas are heard in order to facilitate healthy conversations.
Public displays of clapping or noise-making in response to comments by a public speaker or a council member would draw a quick response from Treece, admonishing that the audience follow proper decorum.
“Decorum at a meeting is very much part of the parliamentary procedure. And it’s about the public’s trust in our democracy that, you know, there’s time to have a healthy, even robust exchange of ideas,” Treece said.
When asked what she would miss about Treece, Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters said it would be his parliamentary format of his meetings.
“I am going to miss the parliamentary encyclopedia he apparently has,” Peters said.
Pride in city’s transparency
Treece was humble when it came to pointing out his biggest success during his six years as mayor. He said that he hoped transparency is a “hallmark” of his administration.
“We passed a transparency policy that elevated Sunshine requests to be the top priority,” Treece said. Noting the city used to have as many as 19 different custodians of records to deal with open records requests, he said, “now we have one that is in charge of distributing those and following up because it’s the public’s information.”
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said that he views Treece’s greatest success as his work toward city transparency and diversifying city staff.
Skala noted that he and Treece agreed on a majority of issues that faced the council. Although they had some disagreements, Skala said that he considered Treece as “one of the best” mayors he has served with.
“We’ve disagreed on a couple of high-profile issues, the audit issue across the board and so on and so forth,” Skala noted.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer said one of Treece’s biggest successes was his dedication to bringing new businesses into Columbia while empowering already existing businesses to grow.
“He has brought significant investment to Columbia, from attracting new companies to encouraging continued growth of already established businesses to drawing on state and federal dollars,” Pitzer said.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said she was excited to see what mayor-elect Buffaloe would bring to the table.
“New people bring different energy; we as a community will have new emphasis areas, including how much we can accomplish in implementing our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan,” Fowler said.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said that Treece’s biggest success in office was his empowerment of the local health department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When other communities across the state were limiting the powers of local health departments, Treece continued to trust the experts and let the science guide the decision-making process,” Waner said.
Treece responded that “feeling supported during the pandemic, with the very difficult decisions we had to make as a community, made those decisions easier.”
One element of being mayor he will miss the most is being an ambassador for the city, he said.
“I love representing our city. Whether that’s high school seniors that are looking to come here to attend a college or, you know, bridging the gap between the university and the community by being involved on campus,” Treece said.
Although many would assume Treece will not miss the late-night council meetings, he said that that is an element he will miss. Treece specifically said he will miss seeing how engaged Columbia’s citizens are and how talented members of the community are.
He also said that although the meetings have run late on many nights, he prides himself in how he had worked to make them efficient.
“I’ve tried to be efficient in how I run those meetings and to make sure that the public is heard and when the public’s time to speak is over that council members have a chance to weigh in, and I think that yields superior results,” Treece said.
Treece said that through all the struggles he has seen, he is proud of the work he has done for Columbia. His parting words to Columbia are simply “thank you.”
“It’s been a privilege to represent our community,” he said.
Treece said he looks forward to seeing how Columbia grows over the next few years. He also wants to express gratitude toward the city for the past six years.
“It’s truly been an honor,” he said. “I’m proud of everything that our community has accomplished in the last six years, and I hope we continue to thrive. And I know we will.”